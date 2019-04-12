Iowa and Oklahoma City Postponed, Schedule Double-Header Saturday
April 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and the Oklahoma City Dodgers has been postponed due to freezing temperatures and high winds.
The two teams will play a double-header at Principal Park tomorrow beginning at 4:38 p.m. with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are good for both 7.0-inning games. Promotions include a 2019 Schedule Poster Giveaway and Pre-Game Catch on the Field starting at approximately 3:45 p.m.
For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2019
- Fresno Grizzlies Homestand Preview: April 16-22 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Iowa and Oklahoma City Postponed, Schedule Double-Header Saturday - Iowa Cubs
- Tonight's Game in Iowa Postponed - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Gaining a Measure of Redemption - San Antonio Missions
- Rainiers Take Series from El Paso But Cannot Lock up Sweep - Tacoma Rainiers
- Late home runs not enough to avoid sweep - Sacramento River Cats
- Cron's "Big Fly" Lifts Aces to Comeback Victory - Reno Aces
- Chihuahuas Capture First Road Victory - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss to Aces - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Round Rock Comes Back to Top Nashville 8-6 in Series Finale - Round Rock Express
- Express Charge Back Late to Defeat Sounds - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.