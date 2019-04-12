Fresno Grizzlies Homestand Preview: April 16-22

FRESNO, Calif. - The second Fresno Grizzlies homestand of the 2019 season - the franchise's debut as Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals - is scheduled for April 16 through April 22, with seven games against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim) and Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics). Tickets may be purchased at the Chukchansi Park ticket office, or anytime at FresnoGrizzlies.com. Here is a preview of the week's promotional schedule:

Tuesday, April 16 (6:35 p.m.) - Toyota Taco Tuesday #1: 2-for-1 Field Box tickets, $2 tacos, $2 sodas and $2 churros as the Grizzlies play as the Fresno Tacos on each Tuesday home game in 2019. (Specials available from gates open through the end of the fifth inning.) It's also fans' first chance to check out the new-for-2019 Fresno Tacos look and color scheme on the field (image attached). The "Fresno Tacos" are now playing in their fifth season as the Fresno Grizzlies' primary alter-ego.

Thursday, April 18 (7:05 p.m.) - Dos Equis, Dos Tacos Thursdays: Fans 21-and-over who purchase a Dos Equis 24-ounce can will receive two FREE taco vouchers during any Thursday home game.

Thursday Happy Hour Special: The Happy Hour special from gates open to first pitch for every Thursday home game the remainder of the season includes a burger, fries and a 12-oz beer (or soda), for just FIVE DOLLARS for the combo. The most affordable meal-deal in baseball!

Friday, April 19 (7:05 p.m.) - My Job Depends on Ag Night & Friday Night Fireworks, presented by J.D. Heiskell & Company: In one way or another, everyone's job depends on ag in the Central Valley. The Farm Forum kicks-off pregame at 4:35 p.m. in the Kodiak Club presented by KY Farming, showcasing World Ag Expo Ag Innovation Award Winner: GUSS .

Join us for our game-long celebration of what farmers and agriculture mean to the fabric of our community. Attractions include an animal exhibit from our friends at the Fresno Fair, tractor displays throughout the ballpark, a post-game fireworks extravaganza, and a post-game concert by "Love and Theft," presented by Helena Agri-Enterprises. Be sure to stop by the Farm Grown farmer's market on the concourse throughout the game, benefiting the Central California Food Bank during all Friday home games all season long.

Saturday, April 20 (7:05 p.m.) - Marvel Superhero Night, presented by Central California Blood Center: Spiderman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Wolverine, Iron Man, Thor...who's your favorite? Either way, make sure the phones are fully charged. Any kid 12-and-under in their favorite superhero costume will get in free to Saturday's game.

Save a Life Night: In partnership with the Central California Blood Center, we'll be honor some selfless donors on the field pregame. For more information, visit: https://www.donateblood.org/

Sunday, April 21 (1:05 p.m) - All-you-can-eat Easter Brunch: From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Marmalade Party Deck, cost is $31.99 (includes game ticket; $39.99 for unlimited mimosas/Bloody Mary bar), and everyone who attends brunch will receive a free Grizzlies cap! ($15.99 upgrade for brunch for season ticket holders; $24.99 for mimosas/Bloody Mary Bar.) MENU: Pancakes, candy smoked apple bacon, eggs, pineapple orange glazed ham, baby red bites with chive sour cream, baby carrots and zucchini with herb blend, fresh fruit, danish, potatoes, chorizo sausage fajitas and sliders. Mimosas and Bloody Marys served until the end of the fifth inning. For more information, contact Kyle Selna in the Fresno Grizzlies front office at 559-320-2536 or kselna@fresnogrizzlies.com.

Save Mart Sundays: Bring your Save Mart receipt or show the "Save Smart" app at the ticket office to receive $5 off each ticket (limit eight tickets). Two Grizzlies will sign autographs pre-game, and kids run the bases post-game after every Sunday matinee, presented by Producer's Dairy.

Monday, April 22 (6:35 p.m.) - Monday Madness, presented by The Fresno Bee: Two Reserved tickets, two hot dogs, two sodas, two Fresno Chaffee Zoo vouchers and two Defy Clovis VIP passes, to the new trampoline park in Clovis! Available in one package, all for just $25! Can be purchased at the Chukchansi Park ticket office.

