Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (2-6) at San Antonio Missions (5-3)

Game #9: Nashville Sounds (2-6) at San Antonio Missions (5-3)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Richelson PeÃ±a (0-1, 1.80) vs. RHP Aaron Wilkerson (1-0, 1.80)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Starting History: The all-time series between the Nashville Sounds and the San Antonio Missions starts tonight as the two play each other for the first time.

Mr. Everywhere: Danny Santana has now played four different positions across the first eight games: 3 games at shortstop, 3 games in right field, 1 game in center field and 1 game at second base. Before 2019, Santana last started at shortstop since July 8, 2016 when he was with the Minnesota Twins. Santana has also batted in three different lineup spots, batting first, third and fifth.

Starting Hot: Andy IbÃ¡Ã±ez has hit safely in each of his first five games this season. After beginning the campaign back in Arizona due to an oblique injury, IbÃ¡Ã±ez ranks among Pacific Coast League leaders in batting average (3rd, .500) and on-base percentage (3rd, .545). Three of his games are multi-hit affairs, including back-to-back three-hit performances to start the season.

The Multi-hit Man: In seven games this season, Carlos Tocci has hit safely in six of those games with four of them being two-hit performances. His last three games have been two-hit affairs, including Thursday night where Tocci hit his first home run of the season and added a double later on. Tocci is hitting .345 (10-for-29) with four runs and two RBI

What's the word around Nashville?

Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler)

#Rangers Minor League thread... @nashvillesounds *Carlos Tocci hit his first HR of the season yesterday and is slashing .345/.387/.483 (.870) to start the season. *Willie Calhoun is slashing .276/.432/.448 (.881) with EIGHT walks...why is that significant? (cont)

Chip Cirillo (@ChipCirillo)

Former Sound returns as manager https://www.tnledger.com/editorial/Article.aspx?id=116558 ... @nashvillesounds @AdamNuse @Rangers @TripleABaseball

Bites (@BitesBlog)

If you're planning to see the @nashvillesounds play this season, take note. The Band Box has invited some impressive guest chefs to make special fare at pop-up events at the ballpark. https://www.nashvillescene.com/food-drink/bites/article/21063628/the-band-box-slates-a-new-series-of-popups-at-first-tennessee-park#&gid=1&pid=1 ...

