Late home runs not enough to avoid sweep

April 12, 2019





Summerlin, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats (4-4) fell victim to their first sweep of the season as the Las Vegas Aviators (7-1) took three out of three to kick off their inaugural season at the brand new Las Vegas Ballpark.

Right-hander Shaun Anderson lasted just three innings for the River Cats as the Aviators nearly tied a Pacific Coast League record with four triples in one inning. Las Vegas put up three runs in the third as Anderson was chased in his shortest start since August 23, 2017 with the San Jose Giants.

The Garcias, designated hitter Anthony and catcher Aramis, provided half of the club's hits during Thursday night's series finale while third baseman Zach Green raked his third home run of the year.

The River Cats will catch a flight to Salt Lake City to begin a four-game series with the Salt Lake Bees. Lefty Ty Blach (0-0, 6.75) will be on the mound for the River Cats facing right-hander Forrest Snow (0-1, 5.40) for the Bees. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on the air on Money 105.5 FM beginning at 7:00 p.m. (PT).

Additional Notes

- After Mike Gerber logged the first run in the new ballpark's history on Tuesday, it took until the eighth inning of game three for the first home run to be hit as Green went to the opposite field off former River Cat Jerry Blevins.

- Speaking of Gerber, the left-handed outfielder extended his hitting streak to five games with a 1-for-5 showing. He's batting .409 on the season, including a home run and two doubles among nine total hits.

The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.

