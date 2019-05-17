Rainiers Rattle off Season-Highs in Runs and Hits in Blowout Victory at Reno

Reno, NV - Shed Long collected four knocks, including a home run, in his first game since being optioned back to Tacoma, as the visiting Rainiers compiled a season-best 14 runs on the strength of 23 hits in their 14-4 rout over the Reno Aces on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Ballpark.

All 10 Rainiers (20-21) who got an at-bat recorded at least one hit, with nine Tacoma hitters composing a multi-hit effort. Long, who paced Tacoma with his 4-for-6 night, was one of three Rainiers who hit a home run in the victory. Center fielder Braden Bishop led off the game with his sixth home run of the season, his third leadoff homer this season. The University of Washington product had two big flies in Tacoma's come-from-behind victory on Tuesday. Jose Lobaton mashed his sixth homer of the season for the final Rainiers run in the eighth inning.

Reno (14-26) took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first, but Tacoma scored eight runs in the top of the fourth with nine hits, sending 13 players to the plate. The eight-run inning was the biggest of the season for the Rainiers.

Bishop added a fifth inning tally with a single to score Kristopher Negron. A three-run sixth inning added to Tacoma's lead, beginning with Long's solo home run. Jose Lobaton doubled home Ian Miller and Ryan Court singled in Jose Lobaton.

Tommy Milone (4-2) earned the win for Tacoma, allowing four runs over five innings and striking out five Aces. Right-handers David McKay and Aaron Northcraft combined to pitch the next three innings with no runs and five strikeouts. Chasen Bradford allowed a ninth inning tally but left a runner stranded to close out the game.

With the victory, the Rainiers improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Tacoma entered the day with a PCL-best .297 batting average in May.

The Rainiers will battle Reno for their third-straight victory on Friday at 6:35 p.m. PDT. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

