"Omaha Potholes Night" Named Minor League Baseball's Promotion of the Month for April

May 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





PAPILLION - The Omaha Storm Chasers' "Omaha Potholes Night" promotion on April 24 has been named the Promotion of the Month by Minor League Baseball, beating out more than 40 other submissions. The honor also means the Storm Chasers are automatically a finalist for the Golden Bobblehead Award, which will be presented at Minor League Baseball's Innovators Summit in El Paso, Texas during the month of September.

"Rarely do promotions encompass all facets of our great MiLB business, but 'Omaha Potholes Night' accomplished that," said Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro. "From spotlighting a local current topic to helping with a community need to increasing attendance on a non-traditional busy night, our team 'filled' it."

An April Fool's Day prank on social media became a reality as a promotional night at Werner Park on Wednesday, April 24. The Storm Chasers worked with over seven Omaha Metro public works departments to host over 800 publics works employees at that night's game as a thank you for their hard work working in snow and ice during the winter, and repairing roads in the spring to ensure the public's safety.

Storm Chasers players and coaches also wore special batting practice gear featuring the Omaha Potholes name and logo prior to that night's game, which was then autographed and auctioned off during the game. Thanks to that auction, as well as the sale of Omaha Potholes jerseys and other merchandise, $10,865 was raised for Chasers Charities to help repair Little League fields with City of Bellevue Recreation and DC West Youth Sports damaged by historic floods this spring.

The first 1,000 fans to enter Werner Park that evening also received a free "Spare Tire" (also known as a donut) thanks to Krispy Kreme, while other special concessions items available that evening such as Rocky Road Ice Cream with shovels given to fans for use as spoons, along with "Pothole Philly" Sandwiches and Ale Storm Beer renamed Pothole Chasers Ale.

