"Omaha Potholes Night" Named Minor League Baseball's Promotion of the Month for April
May 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION - The Omaha Storm Chasers' "Omaha Potholes Night" promotion on April 24 has been named the Promotion of the Month by Minor League Baseball, beating out more than 40 other submissions. The honor also means the Storm Chasers are automatically a finalist for the Golden Bobblehead Award, which will be presented at Minor League Baseball's Innovators Summit in El Paso, Texas during the month of September.
"Rarely do promotions encompass all facets of our great MiLB business, but 'Omaha Potholes Night' accomplished that," said Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro. "From spotlighting a local current topic to helping with a community need to increasing attendance on a non-traditional busy night, our team 'filled' it."
An April Fool's Day prank on social media became a reality as a promotional night at Werner Park on Wednesday, April 24. The Storm Chasers worked with over seven Omaha Metro public works departments to host over 800 publics works employees at that night's game as a thank you for their hard work working in snow and ice during the winter, and repairing roads in the spring to ensure the public's safety.
Storm Chasers players and coaches also wore special batting practice gear featuring the Omaha Potholes name and logo prior to that night's game, which was then autographed and auctioned off during the game. Thanks to that auction, as well as the sale of Omaha Potholes jerseys and other merchandise, $10,865 was raised for Chasers Charities to help repair Little League fields with City of Bellevue Recreation and DC West Youth Sports damaged by historic floods this spring.
The first 1,000 fans to enter Werner Park that evening also received a free "Spare Tire" (also known as a donut) thanks to Krispy Kreme, while other special concessions items available that evening such as Rocky Road Ice Cream with shovels given to fans for use as spoons, along with "Pothole Philly" Sandwiches and Ale Storm Beer renamed Pothole Chasers Ale.
The Storm Chasers are currently in the midst of a nine-game road trip and return to Werner Park on Tuesday, May 21 to begin a nine-game homestand. First pitch of the series opener versus the Iowa Cubs that evening is set for 6:35pm CT.
Tickets for that game and all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2019
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (13-26) vs. Round Rock Express (25-14) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (21-19) at San Antonio Missions (23-17) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 17, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- "Omaha Potholes Night" Named Minor League Baseball's Promotion of the Month for April - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Game Notes vs. Tacoma - Reno Aces
- Sounds Return Home Tuesday for 13-Day, 14-Game Homestand at First Tennessee Park - Nashville Sounds
- Winning Again in Walk-Off Fashion - San Antonio Missions
- Dodgers Defeat Chasers 5-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rainiers, Aces Combine for 31 Hits in Slugfest at Greater Nevada Field - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Rattle off Season-Highs in Runs and Hits in Blowout Victory at Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Chihuahuas Quieted by Albuquerque's Strong Start - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Isotopes Bats Strike for 10 Runs in Victory over El Paso - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Yordan Alvarez Shines, Fuels 10-4 Express Victory - Round Rock Express
- Flying Chanclas Walk off on Redbirds - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.