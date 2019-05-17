Rainiers, Aces Combine for 31 Hits in Slugfest at Greater Nevada Field

May 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, Nevada - It was not the best night for the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces dropped game one of the five-game set to the Tacoma Rainiers 14-5. Tacoma set a season-best 23 hits tonight, the most Reno pitching has allowed in 2019. Taylor Widener was tagged with the loss, dropping him to 2-3 on the young season. Kevin Cron launched his team-leading 17th home run with two in the game. Tim Locastro was plunked three times. The loss is Reno's eighth consecutive - one shy of the franchise record - and brings their overall record to 14-26 on the year.

The Aces jumped out to a quick 3-1 after inning one courtesy of a Kevin Cron home run and an RBI-single off the bat of Caleb Joseph. The Rainiers' did not let the lead last long as they hung eight runs on the home team in the fourth, one in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the eighth. Shed Long led Tacoma with four hits on the night including an a sixth-inning solo home run. Seattle Mariners third baseman, Kyle Seager, was with Tacoma tonight on a rehab start. The lefty went 2-for-4 at the dish with a run scored to go with an RBI. The Aces will be back at it tomorrow with Braden Shipley on the mound.

Top Performers - Reno

Kevin Cron (2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)

Wyatt Mathisen (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R)

Tim Locastro (1-for-2, R, 3 HBP)

Top Performers - Tacoma

Shed Long (4-for-6, HR, 2 R, RBI)

Braden Bishop (2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI)

Kyle Seager (2-for-4, R, RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Friday May 17 Tacoma Rainiers RHP Braden Shipley vs. LHP Justus Sheffield 6:35 p.m. PDT KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Whelp: Some records are meant to be broken. Some are not. Tacoma broke an Aces franchise record, hammering 23 total hits against the Aces pitching staff. Every Rainiers' starter had a hit, and scored, in tonight's contest. The 23 hits broke the previous franchise record set by the OKC Dodgers on May 17, 2012.

Do it Twice: Kevin Cron recorded his second multi-home run game of the season tonight. His first was a three-homer performance on April 25, 2019 against Fresno. In that game, Tim Locastro also had three home runs. Kevin is tied with Round Rock's Yordan Alvarez for the league-lead (17).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.