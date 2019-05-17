Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (13-26) vs. Round Rock Express (25-14)

Game #40: Nashville Sounds (13-26) vs. Round Rock Express (25-14)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Tim Dillard (1-2, 5.93) vs. RHP Cy Sneed (1-4, 5.72)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

Tim Dillard: 35-year-old Tim Dillard starts for the Sounds today. The right-hander is 1-2 with a 5.93 ERA in 10 games (3 starts) in 2019. Dillard last pitched at Memphis on May 12. He earned the loss after allowing six runs in five innings on nine hits. He struck out one batter, bringing him four strikeouts away from tying the Jamie Werly's franchise record. Nashville lost the game, 7-2, as he threw 88 pitches, 62 of them strikes. Dillard is the Nashville Sounds all-time leader in innings pitched (587.0), wins (40) and runs allowed (324) and is closing is currently second all-time in games (219), strikeouts (348), home runs allowed (47) and walks (203). In his career, Dillard has pitched in 73 big league games and 485 minor league games. He signed a minor-league free agent contract with the Texas Rangers on December 21, 2018.

Sneed vs. Nashville: In his appearance at Nashville on April 9, Sounds hitters went 3-for-15 (.200) against Cy Sneed. In the 3-1 win, Nashville hitters went as followed: Bandy, 0-1, K | Davidson, 0-2 | Granite, 0-2 | Ibáñez, 1-2 | Tocci, 0-1 | White, 0-2, K.

Yordan is Trouble: Round Rock's Yordan Alvarez is hitting very well against Nashville this season. After going 3-for-5 with three runs, a double, two home runs and six RBI last night, he is hitting .409 (9-for-22) with three doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI in seven games against the Sounds. His four home runs are the second-most by an opponent this season (Memphis' Tyler O'Neill has six). His six RBI was the most RBI in a game against Nashville since Albuquerque's Justin Sellers had six on July 9, 2013 at Albuquerque.

TheProspectTimes (@ProspectTimes)

Tim Dillard (1-2, 5.93) gets the start for the @nashvillesounds tonight against Cy Sneez (1-4, 5.72) for Round Rock.

Nashville Tennessee (@NashvilleTenn)

It's going to be a beautiful night for the @nashvillesounds Big Guitar Brewfest tonight! Get out and go!

Tix bit.ly/bigbrewfest2019

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

Back to back! Eli White crushes a HR to dead center, and the @nashvillesounds have tied the game 3-3 in Round Rock. #Rangers

FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW)

WILLIE. CALHOUN.

That's two home runs in two games since being called up from Triple-A!

