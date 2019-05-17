Dodgers Defeat Chasers 5-3

Storm Chasers first baseman Cheslor Cuthbert and center fielder Bubba Starling each smacked two hits, including a homer, however Oklahoma City left fielder Zach Reks mashed a three-run shot as part of a four-run fifth inning in the Dodgers' 5-3 win over Omaha on Thursday evening at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Cuthbert's solo smash put the Storm Chasers ahead 1-0 in the opening frame before Starling's longball in the fourth extended the advantage to 2-0. Oklahoma City, however, countered with four scores in the fifth when Reks decked his three-run blast, followed by 3B Edwin Rios ' sacrifice fly. SS Jecksson Flores dropped an RBI single to center in the sixth to narrow the deficit to one, yet the Dodgers were able to hold off Omaha's late charge.

2B Humberto Arteaga (2-4, 2B, BB) joined Cuthbert (2-5, R, HR, RBI) and Starling (2-4, 2 R, HR, RBI) in posting multi-hit efforts for the Storm Chasers, while DH Cameron Perkins (2-4, 2B) was the lone Oklahoma City batter to record two knocks. Cuthbert extended his hit streak to nine with his two hits and now owns a .294 average this season.

Dodgers starter Ben Holmes (5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) earned his first victory of the year, with relievers Tony Cingrani (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, K), Kevin Quackenbush (1.0 IP, H, 2 K), Josh Sborz (1.0 IP, K) and Jamie Schultz (1.0 IP, BB, K) combining for the final four frames. Schultz notched his second save, while Omaha righty Zach Lovvorn (2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are scheduled to continue their five-game series on Friday evening, with first pitch set for 7:05pm CT. LHP Foster Griffin (3-1, 3.29) is anticipated to toe the rubber for the Storm Chasers, with Oklahoma City's starter to be announced.

Following their nine-game road trip, Omaha returns to Werner Park on Tuesday, May 21 to begin a nine-game homestand. First pitch of the series opener versus the Iowa Cubs that evening is set for 6:35pm CT.

