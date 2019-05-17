OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 17, 2019

Omaha Storm Chasers (18-22) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (13-25)

Game #39 of 140/Home #20 of 70 (6-13)

Pitching Probables: OMA-LHP Foster Griffin (3-1, 3.29) vs. OKC-RHP Mitchell White (NR, -.--)

Friday, May 17, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers seek a third straight win for the first time this season when they continue their series against the Omaha Storm Chasers at 7:05 p.m. Tonight is Hometown Heroes presented by Boeing, a special night to honor the service and dedication of local military members with an evening of celebrations and events, culminating with postgame fireworks presented by Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Last Game: Zach Reks hit a three-run home run in his Triple-A debut as four of the Dodgers' runs scored via homer in a 5-3 win against Omaha Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With two outs in the top of the first inning, Omaha's Cheslor Cuthbert hit a solo homer out to center field for a 1-0 lead. Bubba Starling later led off the top of the fourth inning for the Storm Chasers with a solo homer that landed in the Dodgers' bullpen in left-center field for a 2-0 Omaha advantage. The Dodgers then scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good. With one out and two runners on base, Reks hit a towering three-run homer out to the Budweiser Deck in left field to put the Dodgers in front, 3-2. The Dodgers then proceeded to load the bases after the home run and Edwin Ríos hit a sacrifice fly to boost Oklahoma City's lead to 4-2. Omaha got a run back in the sixth inning on a RBI infield single by Jecksson Flores. But with two outs in the seventh inning, Ríos connected on a solo home run out to center field to extend the Dodgers' lead to 5-3. Dodgers starting pitcher Ben Holmes (1-4) picked up his first win of the season, allowing two runs and six hits over 5.0 innings with two walks and two strikeouts. Jaime Schultz held Omaha without a hit or run in the top of the ninth for his second save of the season. Omaha's Zach Lovvorn (1-3) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mitchell White is slated to make his Triple-A debut tonight for the OKC Dodgers...In seven starts with Double-A Tulsa, White went 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA. He also owned a .165 opponent's average and 0.83 WHIP, which would have paced the Texas League, but he fell short of officially qualifying among the league leaders...He held opponents scoreless in four of his seven starts while racking up 37 strikeouts over 30.0 innings...Over his final three outings with Tulsa prior to his promotion, White allowed just two earned runs (three runs total) and eight hits over 18.1 innings, with two walks and 23 strikeouts...White most recently started May 12 at Arkansas, tying his season high with three runs (two earned) and five hits over 5.2 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts...White entered the 2019 season rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America...He spent the entire 2018 season with Tulsa, leading the team with 105.1 innings pitched, 22 starts, 88 strikeouts and six wins (tie) - all career highs- and was part of the Drillers' Texas League Championship team...He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round (65th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Clara University.

Against the Storm Chasers: 2019: 3-3 2018: 8-8 All-time: 160-149 At OKC: 83-72

The Dodgers are already meeting Omaha for their third series of the 2019 season and second in OKC...All 16 games between the teams are scheduled to be completed by May 29...Omaha won a three-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark April 16-18. The teams split a weather-shortened two-game series at Werner Park April 9-10...So far in the 2019 series with the Storm Chasers, OKC's Edwin Ríos has 11 hits, seven RBI, six runs scored, two home runs and two doubles. Last season against Omaha, he batted .410 in 16 games, leading the Dodgers with 25 hits, including a team-best eight doubles, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and two home runs...OKC has only won one season series against Omaha over the last eight seasons (11-3 in 2016) and is 1-5-2 in the season series since 2011.

Reks-n-Effect: Making his Triple-A debut last night, Zach Reks hit a go-ahead three-run homer out to the Budweiser Deck in the fifth inning to give the Dodgers the lead the lead for good. He also drew two walks...At the time of his promotion to OKC, Reks led the Texas League in runs (29), home runs (9), slugging percentage (.584) and on-base plus slugging percentage (.978). He also ranked fourth in batting average (.310). He was named Texas League Player of the Week for the period ending April 28, hitting safely in six games, going 11-for-20 with two home runs, three RBI and eight runs scored...Reks has now swatted 10 homers this year after totaling just seven homers between 2017-18 to start his pro career.

Will the Thrill: Will Smith is 12-for-27 (.444) with two homers, four doubles and eight RBI over his last seven official games after starting the month of May batting 3-for-27...Tuesday in Round Rock Smith connected on a career-high four hits, including two doubles, with four RBI and two runs scored. It marked his first four-RBI game since April 23, 2017 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga...Through his first 31 official games, Smith has 31 hits, including 14 for extra-bases. His 22 RBI, 23 runs scored and 21 walks all pace the Dodgers this season.

Dinger Details: Zach Reks and Edwin Ríos each homered last night for the Dodgers' fifth multi-homer outing in the last seven games and eighth in the last 12 games. Oklahoma City has now connected on 21 home runs over the last 12 games after hitting 16 home runs over their first 26 games of the season...The Dodgers have hit at least one home run in six of their last seven games (12 HR).

On Strike: The Dodgers' pitching staff tallied seven strikeouts last night, marking just the third time in the last 13 games an opposing offense had fewer than nine K's in a game. The Dodgers lead the PCL American Conference with 368 strikeouts over 320.0 innings this season. The Dodgers rank third overall in the PCL, but league leaders Sacramento and Tacoma, both tied with 387 strikeouts, have pitched 30.1 and 37.2 more innings than the Dodgers, respectively...OKC set the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively, but Fresno bested both of those totals in 2018 with 1,330 K's...When opponents don't strike out, they are batting .398 (353x888) overall and .419 (158x377) over the last 15 games.

Perking Up: Cameron Perkins went 2-for-4 last night, collecting the team's only multi-hit game...Perkins has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 13-for-36 (.361) with four doubles, two homers, six RBI and five runs scored...Prior to the stretch, Perkins started the season batting 12-for-61 (.197) through his first 20 games and since May 1 has raised his season batting average by 58 points.

California Dreaming: The OKC Dodgers lost two of their hottest hitters today as infielder Matt Beaty was recalled and outfielder Kyle Garlick was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Beaty was 10-for-his-last-19 with three multi-hit games, three extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs scored...Garlick had hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games with OKC, going 18-for-49 (.367) with six home runs, 13 extra-base hits, 11 runs scored and 15 RBI...When Garlick appears in his first game with LAD, he'll be the second OKC player to make his ML debut this season, joining Beaty.

Around the Horn: Tonight the Dodgers are aiming for their first three-game win streak of the season as well as their first 2-0 series lead. They've previously won consecutive games three times...Last night marked the first time since April 28 a Dodgers starting pitcher earned a win. OKC starters this month have combined for just 62.0 innings over 15 games for an average of less than 4.1 IP per game...Jake Peter drew three walks last night for his third three-walk game of the season. Prior to 2019, Peter had only four career games with three walks and none since 2015.

