Brendan Rodgers Promoted to Rockies

Top Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers has been promoted from the Isotopes to Colorado. Rodgers had been with Triple-A Albuquerque since his promotion from Double-A on Aug. 1 of last season.

Rodgers, 22, was drafted in the first round (third overall) of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft. With the Isotopes in 2019, the infielder was batting .356 (48-for-135) with 34 runs, 10 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 21 RBI, 25 strikeouts and 14 walks in 35 games.

In the month of May, Rodgers was hitting .442 (19- for-43) with a .489 on-base percentage and .721 slugging percentage, good for a 1.210 OPS during the month. The Florida native had produced a team-high 15 mulit-hit games in 2019, including two four-hit performances. Rodgers ranks third in the PCL in runs scored (34), hits (48), sixth in batting average (.356), eighth in total bases (87) and ninth in slugging percentage (.644).

