Brendan Rodgers Promoted to Rockies
May 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Top Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers has been promoted from the Isotopes to Colorado. Rodgers had been with Triple-A Albuquerque since his promotion from Double-A on Aug. 1 of last season.
Rodgers, 22, was drafted in the first round (third overall) of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft. With the Isotopes in 2019, the infielder was batting .356 (48-for-135) with 34 runs, 10 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 21 RBI, 25 strikeouts and 14 walks in 35 games.
In the month of May, Rodgers was hitting .442 (19- for-43) with a .489 on-base percentage and .721 slugging percentage, good for a 1.210 OPS during the month. The Florida native had produced a team-high 15 mulit-hit games in 2019, including two four-hit performances. Rodgers ranks third in the PCL in runs scored (34), hits (48), sixth in batting average (.356), eighth in total bases (87) and ninth in slugging percentage (.644).
Images from this story
|
Brendan Rodgers at bat for the Albuquerque Isotopes
|
Brendan Rodgers with the Albuquerque Isotopes
