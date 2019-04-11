Rainiers Earn Last At-Bat Victory for Second-Straight Night against El Paso

Tacoma, Wash. - The Tacoma Rainiers earned their second consecutive walk-off victory at Cheney Stadium on Wednesday night when Shed Long demolished a 1-1 breaking ball from Sammy Solis over the right centerfield scoreboard to solidify the 7-5 final.

The two-run home run, which also scored Jose Lobaton, was Long's first of the season with Tacoma (3-4) and was part of a 4-for-4 night with three RBI, a walk and a pair of runs. The catcher Lobaton also had a big night, finishing 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs.

The Rainiers held a 5-2 advantage until the eighth inning when El Paso (1-6) scored three runs against right-hander Dan Altavilla. David McKay (1-0) rolled a double-play which consequently scored the tying run for the Chihuahuas, but the run was charged to Altavilla and McKay earned his first victory of the season.

Austin Nola drove home two runs with a double in the third inning which gave the Rainiers a 3-2 advantage. The utility man, playing first base Wednesday, is batting .450 (9-for-20) with six RBI and five runs including a hit in all five contests he's played in.

Tacoma gave the ball to Major League rehabbing Shawn Armstrong to start out the contest. He threw one inning, surrendering no runs on one hit with no walks and one strikeout. The Rainiers then went to the bullpen, bringing in Tommy Milone for the following 5.0 innings. Milone allowed two runs in his first inning of work but then threw four straight scoreless frames to end his night in what was scheduled to be his start. Armstrong was moved into the starting role in case of bad weather but the tarp stayed off the field.

Tacoma pitchers altogether allowed the five El Paso runs, all earned, on seven hits, while walking five and fanning 13.

As a collective, Tacoma plated their seven runs on 12 hits, two of which went for extra bases, including one home run. The Rainiers also drew four free passes from El Paso pitchers.

The Rainiers and Chihuahuas will conclude their three-game set on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. as right-hander Tyler Danish (0-1, 38.75) makes his second start for Tacoma. Danish will match-up with righty Cal Quantrill (0-1, 18.00) in the series finale.

