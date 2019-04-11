Bees Win on Late Comeback

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees staged an eighth inning rally to come from behind to beat the Fresno Grizzlies 5-4 on Thursday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark.

Salt Lake trailed 3-0 entering the eighth inning before exploding for five runs in the decisive frame. Jose Briceno and Ty Kelly got the rally started with a pair of singles before Bo Way emptied the bases with a triple. One batter later Matt Thaiss followed up with a triple of his own to tie the game. Jared Walsh and Jose Rojas would later bring in runs with RBI singles to give the Bees the lead and some insurance. Former BYU standout Taylor Cole made his 2019 Salt Lake debut on the mound in the ninth and allowed a run, but was able to hold on to give the Bees their first home victory of the season.

Thaiss was a standout for the Bees offensively, finishing a home run shy of the cycle on a 3-for-4 day. Thaiss is hitting .379 on the season for the Bees and leads the team with 15 total bases on the year. Forrest Snow got the start for the Bees allowing a pair of runs over four innings of work. Jeremy Rhoades (1-0) was awarded the win with two innings of scoreless relief. Cole collected the first save of the year for the Bees after leading Salt Lake in saves in 2018. The win snapped a five game losing streak for the Bees.

Salt Lake stays at home to start a four game series with the Sacramento River Cats with start times at 6:35 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 1:05 p.m. on Sunday and 12:05 p.m. on Monday. Tickets for all Salt Lake Bees games can be found at www.slbees.com.

