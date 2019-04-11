Redbirds Bullpen Throws 6.0 Hitless Innings in 6-3 Win

April 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (3-5) got sparkling relief work from four pitchers Thursday night in San Antonio, Texas, and the club plated three runs in the decisive seventh inning to capture a 6-3 win over the San Antonio Missions (Brewers) in the series finale.

Tommy Layne, Alex Reyes, John Fasola, and Chasen Shreve retired 18 of 20 Missions (5-3) from the fourth inning onward, with the only two batters reaching on a walk and an error. They followed Ryan Helsley, who allowed three runs on six hits in 3.0 innings of work to start the game.

On the offensive side, Tommy Edman was 3-for-5 with two runs scored for his fourth multi-hit game in seven contests this season. Rangel Ravelo drove in three runs, and Edmundo Sosa was 2-for-4 with a home run.

After scoring twice in the first inning, San Antonio plated three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-2 lead. The Redbirds tied it up in the next half-inning, and the contest remained knotted at 3 until the top of the seventh.

Sosa led off with his first long ball of the season, Max Schrock followed with a walk, and Edman doubled through the hole at second base before Ravelo stepped to the dish after a strikeout. He promptly doubled to clear the bases and provide the Redbirds some breathing room.

Fasola then entered with a 6-3 lead behind him, and he quickly struck out the side in the seventh. He also fired a scoreless eighth, before Shreve took the ninth inning and picked up his first save of the year after a flyout and two punch-outs.

San Antonio starter Zack Brown pitched 6.0 innings and gave up three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.

Redbirds pitching whiffled 12 in the ballgame.

Memphis' seven-game road trip now heads to Round Rock for four games against the Express (Astros), starting tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. The Redbirds' next home game is on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Wednesday, April 17 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis, with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, April 18 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, featuring the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, April 19 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option, featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat crawfish buffet, purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat

Saturday, April 20 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, April 21 at 2:05: Postgame on-field candy drop from a helicopter, Easter Brunch and Catch on the Field specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/easter, Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering), pregame autographs presented by Allegiant Air

