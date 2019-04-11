Redbirds Bullpen Throws 6.0 Hitless Innings in 6-3 Win
April 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (3-5) got sparkling relief work from four pitchers Thursday night in San Antonio, Texas, and the club plated three runs in the decisive seventh inning to capture a 6-3 win over the San Antonio Missions (Brewers) in the series finale.
Tommy Layne, Alex Reyes, John Fasola, and Chasen Shreve retired 18 of 20 Missions (5-3) from the fourth inning onward, with the only two batters reaching on a walk and an error. They followed Ryan Helsley, who allowed three runs on six hits in 3.0 innings of work to start the game.
On the offensive side, Tommy Edman was 3-for-5 with two runs scored for his fourth multi-hit game in seven contests this season. Rangel Ravelo drove in three runs, and Edmundo Sosa was 2-for-4 with a home run.
After scoring twice in the first inning, San Antonio plated three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-2 lead. The Redbirds tied it up in the next half-inning, and the contest remained knotted at 3 until the top of the seventh.
Sosa led off with his first long ball of the season, Max Schrock followed with a walk, and Edman doubled through the hole at second base before Ravelo stepped to the dish after a strikeout. He promptly doubled to clear the bases and provide the Redbirds some breathing room.
Fasola then entered with a 6-3 lead behind him, and he quickly struck out the side in the seventh. He also fired a scoreless eighth, before Shreve took the ninth inning and picked up his first save of the year after a flyout and two punch-outs.
San Antonio starter Zack Brown pitched 6.0 innings and gave up three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.
Redbirds pitching whiffled 12 in the ballgame.
Memphis' seven-game road trip now heads to Round Rock for four games against the Express (Astros), starting tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. The Redbirds' next home game is on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Wednesday, April 17 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis, with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents
Thursday, April 18 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, featuring the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs
Friday, April 19 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option, featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat crawfish buffet, purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat
Saturday, April 20 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game
Sunday, April 21 at 2:05: Postgame on-field candy drop from a helicopter, Easter Brunch and Catch on the Field specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/easter, Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering), pregame autographs presented by Allegiant Air
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2019
- Redbirds Bullpen Throws 6.0 Hitless Innings in 6-3 Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Seventh Inning Struggles Continue for San Antonio - San Antonio Missions
- Jeffress Set to Pitch Again Saturday - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (2-5) at Round Rock Express (4-3) - Nashville Sounds
- Bees Win on Late Comeback - Salt Lake Bees
- Bees sting Grizzlies 5-4 in the series finale - Fresno Grizzlies
- Game Notes: Flying Chanclas De San Antonio (5-2) vs. Memphis Redbirds (2-5) - San Antonio Missions
- Machado Blasts Walk-Off Homer - Iowa Cubs
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (2-5) at San Antonio Missions (5-2) - Memphis Redbirds
- Thursday's Game in Omaha Postponed - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Thursday's Chasers-Dodgers Game Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Riding High with Two Young Stars - San Antonio Missions
- Cuevas Hits for the Cycle and More in 13-2 Victory - Albuquerque Isotopes
- River Cats strike first but fall silent late - Sacramento River Cats
- 'Topes Outfielder Hits for Cycle in 13-2 Rout of Aces - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Earn Last At-Bat Victory for Second-Straight Night against El Paso - Tacoma Rainiers
- Round Rock Tops Nashville 9-5 on Tanielu's Walkoff Grand Slam - Round Rock Express
- Long Homer Stops Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Dubon Does It Again - San Antonio Missions
- Dodgers Defeat Chasers 7-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bees Lose to Grizzlies, Rain Wednesday - Salt Lake Bees
- Dodgers Catch Fire on Frigid Night - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Fresno wins fourth straight, improves to 5-1 in rainy Salt Lake City - Fresno Grizzlies
- Redbirds Comeback Shy; Missions Walk off for Second-Straight Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Fall on Walk-Off Grand Slam - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Bullpen Throws 6.0 Hitless Innings in 6-3 Win
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (2-5) at San Antonio Missions (5-2)
- Redbirds Comeback Shy; Missions Walk off for Second-Straight Night
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (2-4) at San Antonio Missions (4-2)
- Back-And-Forth Affair Does Not Break Memphis' Way