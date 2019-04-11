Game Notes: Flying Chanclas De San Antonio (5-2) vs. Memphis Redbirds (2-5)

April 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (5-2) vs. Memphis Redbirds (2-5)

Game #8/Home Game #3

Wednesday, April 11, 7:05 p.m.

Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv/KONO 860 AM

RHP Zack Brown (0-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Ryan Helsley (0-0, 0.00)

Yeah, They Want it Back to Back: Last night's thrilling victory for the Missions was their second straight walk off victory, both off the bat of Mauricio Dubon. Entering tonight there had been 54 completed games in the Pacific Coast League and 10 of them have ended on walk-offs. That is 18.5% of all the games played. San Antonio is one of four teams in the PCL with Fresno, Sacramento, and Tacoma.

Superior Division: Last night three of the four American Southern Division teams defeated their opponent from the American Northern Division. San Antonio topped Memphis 6-5, Oklahoma City edged Omaha 7-5 in a rain-shortened affair, Round Rock used a walk off grand slam to defeat Nashville 9-5 in 10 innings. New Orleans and Iowa were rained out.

Searching for the Brooms: Tonight San Antonio have the opportunity to collect their first series sweep of the season. The last time San Antonio completed a three-game sweep was July 23-25, 2018 vs. Corpus Christi.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2019

