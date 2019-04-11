Game Notes: Flying Chanclas De San Antonio (5-2) vs. Memphis Redbirds (2-5)
April 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (5-2) vs. Memphis Redbirds (2-5)
Game #8/Home Game #3
Wednesday, April 11, 7:05 p.m.
Wolff Stadium
MiLB.tv/KONO 860 AM
RHP Zack Brown (0-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Ryan Helsley (0-0, 0.00)
Yeah, They Want it Back to Back: Last night's thrilling victory for the Missions was their second straight walk off victory, both off the bat of Mauricio Dubon. Entering tonight there had been 54 completed games in the Pacific Coast League and 10 of them have ended on walk-offs. That is 18.5% of all the games played. San Antonio is one of four teams in the PCL with Fresno, Sacramento, and Tacoma.
Superior Division: Last night three of the four American Southern Division teams defeated their opponent from the American Northern Division. San Antonio topped Memphis 6-5, Oklahoma City edged Omaha 7-5 in a rain-shortened affair, Round Rock used a walk off grand slam to defeat Nashville 9-5 in 10 innings. New Orleans and Iowa were rained out.
Searching for the Brooms: Tonight San Antonio have the opportunity to collect their first series sweep of the season. The last time San Antonio completed a three-game sweep was July 23-25, 2018 vs. Corpus Christi.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2019
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (2-5) at Round Rock Express (4-3) - Nashville Sounds
- Bees Win on Late Comeback - Salt Lake Bees
- Bees sting Grizzlies 5-4 in the series finale - Fresno Grizzlies
- Game Notes: Flying Chanclas De San Antonio (5-2) vs. Memphis Redbirds (2-5) - San Antonio Missions
- Machado Blasts Walk-Off Homer - Iowa Cubs
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (2-5) at San Antonio Missions (5-2) - Memphis Redbirds
- Thursday's Game in Omaha Postponed - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Thursday's Chasers-Dodgers Game Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Riding High with Two Young Stars - San Antonio Missions
- Cuevas Hits for the Cycle and More in 13-2 Victory - Albuquerque Isotopes
- River Cats strike first but fall silent late - Sacramento River Cats
- 'Topes Outfielder Hits for Cycle in 13-2 Rout of Aces - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Earn Last At-Bat Victory for Second-Straight Night against El Paso - Tacoma Rainiers
- Round Rock Tops Nashville 9-5 on Tanielu's Walkoff Grand Slam - Round Rock Express
- Long Homer Stops Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Dubon Does It Again - San Antonio Missions
- Dodgers Defeat Chasers 7-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bees Lose to Grizzlies, Rain Wednesday - Salt Lake Bees
- Dodgers Catch Fire on Frigid Night - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Fresno wins fourth straight, improves to 5-1 in rainy Salt Lake City - Fresno Grizzlies
- Redbirds Comeback Shy; Missions Walk off for Second-Straight Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Fall on Walk-Off Grand Slam - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.