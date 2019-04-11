Dodgers Defeat Chasers 7-5

Storm Chasers second baseman Humberto Arteaga extended his hit streak to 14 games dating back to last season, however the Oklahoma City Dodgers plated six runs in the second inning en route to a rain-shortened 7-5 victory over Omaha on Wednesday evening at Werner Park.

Oklahoma City 3B Matt Beaty and 1B Edwin Rios each delivered RBI doubles in the big inning, with Ezequiel Carrera adding a run-scoring knock. Omaha answered back with two runs in the last of the third, taking advantage of a pair of Dodgers miscues to narrow the margin to 6-2.

That advantage was slimmed down to one following Arteaga's bases-loaded walk and 1B Cheslor Cuthbert 's two-run single to right. Dodgers LF Cameron Perkins capped the scoring with an RBI single to left in the seventh before inclement weather forced the game to end early.

Dodgers SS Daniel Castro (3-5, R) posted a game-high three hits, with Beaty (2-3, R, RBI, BB), Rios (2-4, R, RBI) and Perkins (2-4, R, RBI) each collecting multi-hit efforts as well. Cuthbert (2-4, 2 RBI) was the lone Omaha batter to tally two or more knocks. Dating back to last season, Arteaga over his last 14 games has hit .377 (20-53) with six runs, two doubles and five RBI. DH Kelvin Gutierrez also collected a hit and has recorded a knock in each of his seven games with the Storm Chasers this season.

Oklahoma City reliever Kevin Quackenbush (2.0 IP, H, 4 K) earned the victory in support of starter Brock Stewart (2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Omaha starter Arnaldo Hernandez (4.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, BB, 4 K) suffered the defeat.

The Storm Chasers and Dodgers are set to complete their three-game set on Thursday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm CT. Omaha is anticipated to send LHP Foster Griffin (0-0, 6.75) to the hill, while Oklahoma City is slated to give the nod to RHP Daniel Corcino (0-0, 3.60).

