Machado Blasts Walk-Off Homer

DES MOINES, IA - Dixon Machado hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to give the Iowa Cubs (5-2) a 5-4 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes (3-4), Thursday at Principal Park.

Duane Underwood Jr. was hit for two earned runs in the first inning as he allowed the first four batters of the game to reach via a walk and three singles. The righty walked the first batter in the second, before settling in and retiring seven straight. Underwood held the Baby Cakes scoreless through the remainder of his outing, scattering four hits, two walks and six strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Iowa was held off the board until the fifth. Johnny Field led off with his league-leading third double of the season and was quickly brought in on a Machado single. New Orleans shut down the effort in a hurry with three straight outs to hold off the I-Cubs.

The Baby Cakes extended their lead with a run in the sixth, but the edge was quickly erased. Field and Machado kept the offense going with back-to-back singles in the seventh. Trent Giambrone made the most of the runners with a three-run no-doubter to left, pushing Iowa to a 4-3 edge.

Harold Ramirez gave the Baby Cakes a chance with a game-tying RBI single in the ninth, but Machado's bat was too hot. The infielder blasted a one-out solo homer to left to lift Iowa to the victory.

James Norwood pitched the ninth and was credited with a blown save and the win, his first of the season.

Postgame Notes

- Dixon Machado went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI to lead the I-Cubs' offense.

- Iowa recorded its first multi-homer game with blasts from Machado and Trent Giambrone

Iowa welcomes Oklahoma City for a four game set at Principal Park beginning tomorrow at 7:08 p.m. for the first Firework Friday of the season. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

