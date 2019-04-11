Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (2-5) at Round Rock Express (4-3)
April 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
Game #8: Nashville Sounds (2-5) at Round Rock Express (4-3)
Pitching Matchup: LHP Wes Benjamin (0-1, 3.38) vs. LHP Ryan Hartman (1-0, 2.25)
First Pitch: 7:05 CST
Radio: 97.5 FM
TV: MiLB TV
From the Notes
Walking Willie: Willie Calhoun is tied for the Pacific Coast League lead in walks with seven. He is one of 13 players in the PCL that has reached base safely in each of his first seven games. In five of those games he reached base safely multiple times. Calhoun is hitting .280 with an on-base percentage of .438 this season.
Dilly Dilly: In 1.1 innings of relief Wednesday night, Tim Dillard struck out three batters. This puts him 15 punch outs short of tying Nashville's career strikeout record of 352, set by Jamie Werly. He also extended his innings pitched career record for Nashville to 561.1.
Super Speed: With Zack Granite's game-tying three-run triple in the 9th Wednesday night, the Sounds are tied for first in the Pacific Coast League in triples with three in the first seven games. Nashville also ranks tied-for-fourth in the league in stolen bases with 6.
What's the word around Nashville?
Shelley Mays (@TNPhotoShelleyM)
Bye bye Greer Stadium. Demolition has started on 41yr old #Nashville stadium. #baseball #NashvilleSounds
The BIG 98 (@98WSIX)
.@ProducerEddie will be singing the National Anthem for @nashvillesounds @bobbybonesshow
Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)
Audio Catch-Up: recent @NashvilleSounds broadcast interviews with LH Taylor Hearn (@thearn14), mgr Jason Wood, INF/OF Chase d'Arnaud (@chasedarnaud) and coach Geno Petralli. #Rangers: https://jeffhempbp.wordpress.com/2019/04/10/audio-homestand-rewind-and-on-the-road-again/
First Tennessee Bank (@FirstTennessee)
As the @NashvilleSounds begin their fifth season at @firsttnpark, @WSMV looks back at how the park has helped create growth in the @NashGermantown area. Watch the video here: https://bddy.me/2Z00R7y
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2019
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (2-5) at Round Rock Express (4-3) - Nashville Sounds
- Bees Win on Late Comeback - Salt Lake Bees
- Bees sting Grizzlies 5-4 in the series finale - Fresno Grizzlies
- Game Notes: Flying Chanclas De San Antonio (5-2) vs. Memphis Redbirds (2-5) - San Antonio Missions
- Machado Blasts Walk-Off Homer - Iowa Cubs
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (2-5) at San Antonio Missions (5-2) - Memphis Redbirds
- Thursday's Game in Omaha Postponed - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Thursday's Chasers-Dodgers Game Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Riding High with Two Young Stars - San Antonio Missions
- Cuevas Hits for the Cycle and More in 13-2 Victory - Albuquerque Isotopes
- River Cats strike first but fall silent late - Sacramento River Cats
- 'Topes Outfielder Hits for Cycle in 13-2 Rout of Aces - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Earn Last At-Bat Victory for Second-Straight Night against El Paso - Tacoma Rainiers
- Round Rock Tops Nashville 9-5 on Tanielu's Walkoff Grand Slam - Round Rock Express
- Long Homer Stops Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Dubon Does It Again - San Antonio Missions
- Dodgers Defeat Chasers 7-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bees Lose to Grizzlies, Rain Wednesday - Salt Lake Bees
- Dodgers Catch Fire on Frigid Night - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Fresno wins fourth straight, improves to 5-1 in rainy Salt Lake City - Fresno Grizzlies
- Redbirds Comeback Shy; Missions Walk off for Second-Straight Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Fall on Walk-Off Grand Slam - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (2-5) at Round Rock Express (4-3)
- Sounds Fall on Walk-Off Grand Slam
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (2-4) at Round Rock Express (3-3)
- Sounds Start Road Trip with Win in Texas
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (1-4) at Round Rock Express (3-2)