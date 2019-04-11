Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (2-5) at Round Rock Express (4-3)

Nashville Sounds (2-5) at Round Rock Express (4-3)





Game #8: Nashville Sounds (2-5) at Round Rock Express (4-3)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Wes Benjamin (0-1, 3.38) vs. LHP Ryan Hartman (1-0, 2.25)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Walking Willie: Willie Calhoun is tied for the Pacific Coast League lead in walks with seven. He is one of 13 players in the PCL that has reached base safely in each of his first seven games. In five of those games he reached base safely multiple times. Calhoun is hitting .280 with an on-base percentage of .438 this season.

Dilly Dilly: In 1.1 innings of relief Wednesday night, Tim Dillard struck out three batters. This puts him 15 punch outs short of tying Nashville's career strikeout record of 352, set by Jamie Werly. He also extended his innings pitched career record for Nashville to 561.1.

Super Speed: With Zack Granite's game-tying three-run triple in the 9th Wednesday night, the Sounds are tied for first in the Pacific Coast League in triples with three in the first seven games. Nashville also ranks tied-for-fourth in the league in stolen bases with 6.

What's the word around Nashville?

Shelley Mays (@TNPhotoShelleyM)

Bye bye Greer Stadium. Demolition has started on 41yr old #Nashville stadium. #baseball #NashvilleSounds

The BIG 98 (@98WSIX)

.@ProducerEddie will be singing the National Anthem for @nashvillesounds @bobbybonesshow

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

Audio Catch-Up: recent @NashvilleSounds broadcast interviews with LH Taylor Hearn (@thearn14), mgr Jason Wood, INF/OF Chase d'Arnaud (@chasedarnaud) and coach Geno Petralli. #Rangers: https://jeffhempbp.wordpress.com/2019/04/10/audio-homestand-rewind-and-on-the-road-again/

First Tennessee Bank (@FirstTennessee)

As the @NashvilleSounds begin their fifth season at @firsttnpark, @WSMV looks back at how the park has helped create growth in the @NashGermantown area. Watch the video here: https://bddy.me/2Z00R7y

