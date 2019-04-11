Jeffress Set to Pitch Again Saturday

April 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





All-Star reliever Jeremy Jeffress said Thursday his arm feels "great," and he said he will pitch again for the Missions on Saturday as he continues his minor-league rehabilitation assignment.

Jeffress, 31, said he doesn't know when he will re-join the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Tuesday and Wednesday night, Jeffress worked in back-to-back games for the first time this spring.

He seems pleased with the progress he's made.

"It's doing very well," Jeffress said. "Velocity is going back up. Getting stronger every day. Taking it day by day. We'll see how it goes Saturday."

The Missions were set to complete a three-game home series against Memphis on Thursday. They'll open a four-game series against the Nashville Sounds on Friday.

Jeffress has made three appearances for the Missions so far, yielding six runs on seven hits in three and a third innings.

In his one inning Wednesday night, he faced four batters and retired three, while giving up a solo homer to John Nogowski.

"I thought he was fine," Missions manager Rick Sweet. "It was back-to-back days. That's the first time he's done that since last year. So, I thought he did fine. He left one pitch up and the guy (hit it). Otherwise, he had a good inning."

The velocity readings on his pitches weren't immediately available when reporters quizzed Sweet about it after Wednesday's 6-5 victory.

Last year was a dream season for Jeffress, who produced an 8-1 record, with a 1.29 ERA. He pitched in both the Major League Baseball All-Star game and the National League playoffs.

Milwaukee officials shut him down in spring training in early March when he wasn't throwing as hard as usual.

"I mean, I had that in spring trainings before," he said. "But it kind of wasn't as drastic (as this time). (We) had a short offseason, you know, a fun one.

"But, like, I didn't have as much time to prepare as I wanted to. So, they kind of just backed me off and gave me enough time to get prepared. "

Notebook

The Missions (5-2) entered play Thursday seeking their first series sweep since they downed Corpus Christi three straight times from July 23-25 last year. They beat the Redbirds 6-5 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Surprisingly, the Missions have kept winning in spite of some spotty hitting.

They ranked 14th out of 16 teams in the Pacific Coast League with a .231 batting average entering play Thursday. In pitching, they've been much better. They ranked fifth in earned run average at 3.84.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.