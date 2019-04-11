Bees Lose to Grizzlies, Rain Wednesday

April 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





SALT LAKE CITY - After being rained out on Tuesday night, the Salt Lake Bees opened the 2019 home schedule with a doubleheader against the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday. Fresno took game one of the doubleheader 2-0 and lead 8-1 in game two before the rain caused a suspension of play after three innings. The Bees and Grizzlies will pick up game two where they left off when the Grizzlies return to Salt Lake in June. The two teams will play their regularly scheduled contest Thursday at 12:05 p.m.

Bees pitcher Greg Mahle got just his third career start in game one, allowing only two runs on four hits over five innings, but the Salt Lake offense couldn't come through with a run in support. The Bees loaded the bases in the seventh with just one out, but Ty Kelly had a potentially game-winning double down the left field line fall just foul before striking out and Bo Way grounded out to end the threat and finish the game. Luis Rengifo led the Bees offense with a 2-for-3 game while Matt Thaiss singled in his only at-bat and also walked. Former Salt Lake Bee Kyle McGowin took home the win for the Grizzlies pitching five and two-thirds shutout innings. The 2-0 score marked the first time in Salt Lake franchise history that the team was shutout in their home opener.

Fresno jumped out to a big lead in game two with one run in the first inning, four in the second and another three in the third. Salt Lake would respond with a run in the bottom of the third inning as Jared Walsh hit his third home run of the season as the rain began falling at Smith's Ballpark. Following the end of the third inning the tarp was placed on the field and after a 50 minute delay the umpires called for a suspension of the game to be resumed in June.

The Bees finish the series with the Grizzlies tomorrow at 12:05 before beginning a four-game homestand with the Sacramento River Cats on Friday night. Lunch specials that include a ticket, hot dog and drink for the Thursday matinee are available for $10 on www.slbees.com.

