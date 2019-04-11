Cuevas Hits for the Cycle and More in 13-2 Victory

April 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





ALL THINGS NOEL: Isotopes outfielder Noel Cuevas had a career night in Reno, finishing the evening 5-for-5 with five runs scored, two home runs, five RBI and recorded the eighth cycle in Isotopes history ... Cuevas' 14 total bases tied the Isotopes single-game record which was established by Brett Carroll on July 18, 2007 vs. Omaha ... The cycle for Cuevas was the first in Isotopes history to occur away from Isotopes Park.

AT THE DISH: Cuevas was one of many Isotopes to have a solid night at the plate as Albuquerque recorded 18 hits on the evening with six players coming through with multi-hit games ... Dom Nunez connected on his second home run of the season, a three-run shot in what was a five-run first inning for Albuquerque ... The Isotopes registered four doubles on the night, increasing their team total to a league-best 22 in 2019.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Right-hander Peter Lambert got the start for the Isotopes, leaving the game with a no-decision after allowing two runs on five hits over 4.2 innings on the hill. The 21-year-old struck out two and walked two ... Sam Howard earned the win after tossing 2.1 scoreless innings of relief ... Fellow relievers Matt Pierpont and Mitch Horecek also recorded scoreless appearances out of the bullpen.

ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Reno Aces, 7:35 p.m. MT, Greater Nevada Field

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Antonio Senzatela (rehab outing) Aces: TBA

