Seventh Inning Struggles Continue for San Antonio
April 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The Memphis Redbirds spoiled the first Flying Chanclas night of the season with a 6-3 victory. The loss for San Antonio marks their first home loss of the season.
After giving up two first inning runs, the Flying Chanclas took the lead with a three-run second inning. San Antonio benefitted from four straight hits from Lucas Erceg, Nate Orf, Cory Spangenberg and Jacob Nottingham. This was the fifth time this season that the Missions have scored three runs in one inning.
After starting pitcher Zack Brown delivered a quality start for the Flying Chanclas, giving up three earned runs over six innings, Miguel Sanchez relieved Brown in the top of the seventh inning. Redbirds shortstop Edmundo Sosa hit a homerun to right field on the first pitch from Sanchez. The Redbirds added two more runs on a double from first baseman Rangel Ravelo. The Flying Chanclas have now given up 17 runs in the seventh inning this season.
The Redbirds tied it up in the third where it remained tied until the seventh inning. After Tyrone Taylor reached on an error in the bottom of the eighth, Erceg was robbed of a multi-base hit from left fielder Lane Thomas who made a leaping grab against the wall.
Mauricio Dubon continues to swing a hot bat for San Antonio, picking up two more base hits tonight. Orf, Spangenberg and Nottingham each collected an RBI.
Post-Game Notes
With the loss the Missions fall to 5-3 on the season
3-run second inning, 5th time this season scoring 3 runs in one inning
San Antonio starter Zack Brown went six innings, giving up three runs with a no decision. The three earned runs were the most for a Missions starting pitcher this season
The Missions have now given up 17 runs in the 7th inning through their first eight games
The Missions will finish out the homestand with a four-game series against the Nashville Sounds beginning tomorrow and ending Monday. The pitching matchup for tomorrow night will be RHP Aaron Wilkerson (1-0, 1.80) for San Antonio and RHP Richelson Pena (0-1, 1.80) for Nashville. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.
2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).
