'Topes Outfielder Hits for Cycle in 13-2 Rout of Aces

April 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, Nevada - Noel Cuevas stole the show tonight at Greater Nevada Field. The Colorado Rockies' outfield prospect hit for the cycle, hit two home runs, drove in five RBI and scored five runs on Wednesday night to give Albuquerque the 13-2 win. Taylor Widener got the start for Reno in game two of the three-game set but was tagged for seven runs on 10 hits in his Greater Nevada Field debut. The loss drops Reno to a record of 2-5 on the season with five games left in the homestand.

Albuquerque jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead through two innings and never looked back. Reno's only two runs came in the bottom of the fifth thanks to an RBI double from Abraham Almonte and Yasmany Tomas RBI single. Reno will try and forget this one and win the series tomorrow night. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening an hour before.

Top Performers - Reno

Abraham Almonte (3-for-5, R, RBI)

Travis Snider (2-for-3, BB)

Braden Shipley (3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER)

Top Performers - Albuquerque

Noel Cuevas (5-for-5, Cycle, 2 HR)

Sam Hilliard (2-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI)

Roberto Ramos (2-for-4, 2 RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday April 11 Albuquerque Isotopes TBD vs. RHP Antonio Senzatela (MLB Rehab) 6:35 p.m. KPLY 630 AM NSN (21)

Notes & Information

Historic: Noel Cuevas had a career night on Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field. The Camuy, Puerto Rico native became the first Albuquerque Isotope to hit for the cycle since April 8, 2017. Cuevas singled in the first, doubled in the second, homered in the fourth, and tripled in the seventh. It is the first cycle in Isotopes history away from Isotopes Park. White Sox prospect Ryan Cordell also hit for the cycle tonight with Triple-A Charlotte becoming the first to achieve the feat for the Knights since '98.

Robbie K: Former Aces southpaw Robbie Ray got the start tonight for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ray recorded his 17th-career double-digit strikeout performance. The left-hander allowed just two hits and one earned run in five innings of work against the Texas Rangers.

