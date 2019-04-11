Bees sting Grizzlies 5-4 in the series finale
April 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Salt Lake Bees (2-5) ended the Fresno Grizzlies (5-2) four-game winning streak with a 5-4 win Thursday afternoon from Smith's Ballpark. Carter Kieboom notched the first Grizzly run in the opening inning with an opposite field homer to right. He would later plate Collin Cowgill on a double to center in the third. A balk in the fifth pushed the Fresno lead to 3-0.
The advantage would disappear in the bottom of the eighth when Salt Lake hung a five on the scoreboard. Bo Way and Matt Thaiss highlighted the inning with each lacing triples. Jared Walsh and Jose Rojas added insurance singles for the Bees in the frame.
In the ninth, the Grizzlies rocked three straight hits, including another RBI by Kieboom. Despite the late effort, Taylor Cole induced two ground balls to end the threat, earning the save. Jeremy Rhoades (1-0) picked up the decision and Jimmy Cordero (0-1) suffered the loss. Fresno starter Austin Voth took a no-decision despite five shutout frames, punching out seven and allowing two base runners (1 BB and 1 hit).
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)
- RHP Austin Voth (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K)
- 2B Carter Kieboom (3-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R, BB)
- RF Collin Cowgill (1-2, 2B, 3 R, 2 BB)
Top Performers: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)
- 1B Matt Thaiss (3-4, 3B, 2B, RBI, R)
- LF Bo Way (1-3, 3B, 2 RBI, R)
- DH Jared Walsh (1-4, RBI, R)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV
Friday April 12 Las Vegas Aviators (Road) RHP Paolo Espino (Fresno) vs. LHP Tyler Alexander (Las Vegas) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV
ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Starting pitcher Austin Voth continued his early-season dominance with five scoreless innings Thursday at Salt Lake. Through two starts, the right hander is 1-0 with an ERA of 1.80 (2 ER over 10.0 IP). In that stretch, he has allowed 10 hits while only walking one. He has struck out 16 batters, tying him currently with Las Vegas' righty Daniel Mengden for the PCL-lead. The former standout at the University of Washington countered against fellow Husky alumni in Forrest Snow during Thursday's contest. Voth's next start is scheduled for Tuesday versus Salt Lake at Chukchansi Park.
