Long Homer Stops Chihuahuas
April 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Shed Long hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday to give the Tacoma Rainiers a 7-5 victory, their second straight walk-off win over the El Paso Chihuahuas.
For the second night in a row, El Paso came back with multiple runs after the seventh inning to tie the Rainiers, with Wednesday's three-run eighth highlighted by Jose Pirela's two-run double. Seth Mejias-Brean and Jason Vosler had two hits apiece for El Paso in the loss.
El Paso's Eric Yardley threw four shutout innings of relief in his home state Wednesday. Alex Dickerson was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning, moving El Paso's league-leading total to nine hit by pitches in seven games.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-rainiers/2019/04/10/580399#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580399
Team Records: El Paso (1-6), Tacoma (3-4)
Next Game: Thursday, 8:05 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Cal Quantrill (0-1, 18.00) vs. Tacoma RHP Tyler Danish (0-1, 38.57). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
