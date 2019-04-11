River Cats strike first but fall silent late

April 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





Summerlin, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats (4-3) scored first once again but were held in check for the remainder of the game by Las Vegas Aviators (6-1). The River Cats would go on to allow five unanswered runs to drop game two of this three game series by a score of 5-1.

Sacramento jumped out to an early lead for the second straight night on an infield single from Anthony Garcia and an Aviators throwing error which allow Stephen Vogt to score. After the first inning, however, the River Cats managed just four hits against Vegas righty Jake Buchanan and the bullpen. Aviators pitching was rock solid, holding the River Cats to six hits and giving up just an unearned run.

River Cats starter Tyler Beede struggled to find a rhythm on Wednesday, piling up 79 pitches in just 3.2 innings, striking out five batters while walking three. The River Cats pitching staff walked a season-high eight batters.

River Cats right-hander Shaun Anderson (0-0, 1.80) will be back on the mound looking to build off a strong start last Saturday night when he struck out five over five innings of work. The Aviators are scheduled to send righty Paul Blackburn to the hill. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on the air on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- After scoring 42 runs through the first five games this season, the River Cats have been held to just three runs in the last two games in Las Vegas. The club's 45 total runs still rank third in the Pacific Coast League.

- Steven Okert turned in his best performance of the year for the River Cats, tossing a scoreless inning in relief, striking out one and walking none.

- Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski's ninth inning single gave him a base hit in five straight games. He is now the only River Cats hitter to collect a hit in each game he's played.

***

The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.