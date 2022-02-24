Railers Pick up 4-2 Win in First Ever Meeting with Steelheads

Worcester Railers celebrate a goal against the Iowa Steelheads

Boise, ID - The Worcester Railers HC (21-20-2-1, 45pts) took down the Idaho Steelheads (28-20-2-1, 59pts), on Wednesday night by the final score of 4-2 in front of a crowd of 4, 867 at the Idaho Central Arena to improve to (3-1) on the six game western road trip. The Railers are back at Idaho Central Arena to take on the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, February 25th at 9:10 p.m. EST.

Nick Albano (1-0-1) opened scoring in the first on a slow-moving dump-in shot from the right point, which managed to bounce past Idaho goalie Colton Point, giving Worcester the 1-0 lead. Worcester continued to pour it on with a pair of goals in the second period from Cole Coskey (1-1-2) and Nolan Vesey (1-0-1), pushing the Railers lead to 3-0. Idaho struck for the first time with 3:27 to go in the second stanza on a breakaway from a Steelhead fresh out of the box, making it a 3-1 game. Idaho continued to creep back in the third period as they found the back of the net once again midway through the third, making it now a 3-2 game. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) would seal the deal just over a minute later, scoring the game's final goal. He tapped in a puck which popped over Point and landed behind him to give the game its final score of 4-2.

On what was intended to be a dump-in on net from the right point, Nick Albano (5th) bounced one past Colton Point in net for the Steelheads to give Worcester the 1-0 lead just 1:41 into the game. Idaho would get the lone man advantage of the period just four minutes later, but the Railers penalty kill stayed hot, and kept the Steelheads off the board. Shots in the first were in favor of Worcester 12-8.

In the second, Cole Coskey (6th) put forth a phenomenal individual effort to break through the Idaho defense and into the offensive zone. He then ripped a wrist shot past Point from the high slot, which extended the Worcester lead to 2-0. It would soon be 3-0, as Nolan Vesey (9th) cleaned up a loose puck in front of the net amid a scramble with 7:12 to go in the second. Idaho got on the board for the first time as Colby McAuley (9th) broke down the right side of the ice alone with the puck, having just come out of the penalty box. He made a move on Ellis and was able to slide it five-hole to make it a 3-1 game. Shots in the period favored Worcester 11-9, as the Railers outshot Idaho 23-17 through 40.

Idaho cut it down to a one-goal game midway through the third as Mason Mitchell received a feed in the low slot from Shawn McBride along the near goal line, and sailed it past Ellis to make it a 3-2 game. Worcester responded just 1:22 later to regain their two-goal lead. Brent Beaudoin took a shot on Point from the high slot, which then bounced over the Steelheads netminder for Anthony Repaci to tap home along the goal line, giving the game its final score of 4-2. The Steelheads outshot Worcester 17-6 in the period, and ended up outshooting the Railers 34-29 for the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Colby McAuley (1-0-1, -1, 3 shots), 2nd Star: Colten Ellis (32 saves, 2 GA, .941 SV%), 1st Star: Cole Coskey (1-1-2, +1, 3 shots)... Final shots were 34-29 in favor of Worcester... Colton Point (7-6-2) made 25 saves on 29 shots for Utah... Colten Ellis (12-4-2) made 32 saves on 34 shots for Worcester, while Jimmy Poreda served as the backup... Worcester went 1-for-4 on the power play while Idaho went 0-for-3... Will Cullen (DNP), Chris Ordoobadi (DNP), Ross Olsson (DNP), John Furgele (IR), Bobby Butler (IR), and Grant Jozefek (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Liam Coughlin now has assists in six straight games for the Railers... Worcester has now scored power play goals in their last six games... Jacob Hayhurst led the Railers in shots with 5... The Railers are now 1-0-0-0 all-time vs. the Steelheads and 1-0-0-0 at the Idaho Central Arena against Idaho.

