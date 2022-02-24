Americans Rally Falls Short
February 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped a 3-2 decision to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 4, 134 in the Queen City.
The Americans were down 3-0 in the second period when JD Dudek found the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season. Jake Kearley and Jack Combs had the assists on the Allen goal.
The Americans were 1-for2 on the power play cashing in midway through the final frame as Chad Costello scored his 22nd goal of the season. Kris Myllari and Spencer Asuchak had the helpers.
The Americans pulled Antoine Bibeau late in the final frame in favor of the extra attacker but were unable to get the equalizer. The loss was the third in a row for the Americans. Allen and Cincinnati will battle two more times this weekend. Game two of the three-game series is on Saturday night.
Nolan Kneen and Branden Troock were held off the scoresheet in their return to the Allen lineup. Josh Winquist was a minus one with no shots on goal in his Allen debut. Antoine Bibeau stopped 32-of-35 Cincinnati shots suffering the loss.
