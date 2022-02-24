Neiley Collects Pair of Goals in Glads Victory

February 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (29-17-3-1) defeated the South Carolina Stingrays (17-27-5-0 ) by a score of 6-2 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Thursday night. Eric Neiley shined for the Glads, picking up two goals and an assist to give Atlanta the win.

First Star: Eric Neiley (ATL) - two goals, assist

Second Star: Kameron Kielly (ATL) - game-winning goal, assist

Third Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - two assists

South Carolina struck first early in the first period when Jade Miller fired a wrister through heavy traffic into the back of the net (2:42).

Atlanta responded just over one minute later to level the game at 1-1 after Kameon Kielly skated around the back of the net and launched the puck across the low slot to Eric Neiley who sent it past South Carolina goaltender Kristian Stead (3:55).

The Stingrays reclaimed a 2-1 lead midway through the first period when Ryan Dmowski scored on a breakaway opportunity (11:52).

19 seconds later, the Glads tied the game at 2-2 after Sanghoon Shin got control of the puck in the attacking zone and delivered a backwards pass from behind the net to Gabe Guertler who wristed the disc past Stead (12:11).

The Glads took a 3-2 lead early in the second period on a goal from Kameron Kielly (3:58). Eric Neiley fired the puck across the high slot to Kielly who went five-hole on Stead.

Atlanta increased their advantage to 4-2 late in the second period after a hard-fought battle for the puck in front of the net led to a goal from Derek Nesbitt (15:09). The tally came when Nesbitt collected the puck after it bounced behind the net and flicked a backhanded shot into the goal.

Early in the third period, the Glads went up 5-2 following a two-on-one breakaway opportunity that led to Eric Neiley's second goal of the night (0:22). The goal occurred when Cody Sylvester sent the puck to Neiley across the low slot who lasered it into the top right corner.

The Gladiators took a 6-2 lead late in the third period when Sanghoon Shin collected the puck off his own rebound and pounded it into the goal (17:51).

Atlanta goaltender Joe Murdaca stopped 25 of 27 shots in his direction.

The Gladiators take the ice again Friday night at 7:30 PM against the Norfolk Admirals back at Gas South Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.