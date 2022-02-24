Schultz Scores 1,000th Pro Point in Cyclones Win
February 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - Jesse Schultz scored 18:23 into the first period to pick up his 1,000th professional point on a night where the Cyclones held on to beat the Allen Americans by a 3-2 final inside Heritage Bank Center.
Cincinnati has collected points in four of five games and jump to 26-20-3-0. The Americans have lost three straight and sit 21-21-5-1.
- Both Michael Houser and Antoine Bibeau put on a show of saves throughout the game, with Bibeau getting the larger workload in period one. Each goaltender has been up to the National Hockey League this season and the pair combined for 59 saves on 62 shots Thursday evening.
- The Cyclones solved Bibeau in succession, netting two goals 2:18 apart in the latter stages of the first. Wyatt Ege picked off a failed clearing attempt by the Americans at the point. He then sent the puck toward Schultz, who slid it to Zack Andrusiak for a one-timer in the right circle to make it 1-0.
- Schultz, who was playing in his 1,128th professional game, found a rebound in the low-slot just over two minutes later to score his 15th goal of the season, 384th all-time goal, and point 1,000 over the Strasbourg, Saskatchewan's 19 year career.
"It was pretty cool," said Schultz on getting to four digits in career points. "To do it on a goal was cool and to have Vaiver [Justin Vaive] get an assist on it was pretty special. He's been a really good friend of mine and I've played with him for four years. I couldn't have asked for a better experience. The game of hockey has given me so much. It's allowed me to travel and see the world. I can't be more thankful for how awesome the game has been to me."
- Louie Caporusso built the Cyclones a 3-0 lead when he shuffled a puck through the legs of Bibeau inside the five minute mark of the second period. Caporusso's goal served as the game-winning tally.
- Allen pushed throughout the contest and scored shortly after Caporusso netted his 16th of the year. In the third, ECHL leading scorer Chad Costello wired a power play goal past Houser to make it 3-2 with over nine minutes to play, but the Cyclones managed the shut down the Seattle Kraken ECHL affiliate for the 3-2 final.
- Houser made 25 saves for Cincinnati, while Bibeau stopped 32 shots for Allen.
The Cyclones host the Americans again on Saturday.
