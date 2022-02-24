Bibeau Joins Team in Cincinnati

February 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that Antoine Bibeau has been assigned to the Americans from the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Antoine Bibeau returns after spending the last couple weeks with the Checkers. In seven starts this season with Charlotte, he is 3-1-1 with 2.56 goals against average.

Bibeau will get the start tonight for the Americans in the first game against Cincinnati. He leads Allen in wins this season with a record of 7-3-1. He also has the best goals against average 2.69 and save percentage 0.927.

Nolan Kneen also makes his return to the Allen lineup tonight from Charlotte (AHL).

The start time for tonight's contest is 6:30 pm CST. The Americans pregame show with Tommy Daniels is at 6:00 pm CST.

The Americans return home on Friday, March 4th for a weekend series against the Idaho Steelheads.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.