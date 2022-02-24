Stingrays Add Forward Strong from Reading in Trade

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the addition of forward Cam Strong who was acquired on Tuesday, February 22nd from the Reading Royals in exchange for goaltender Logan Flodell.

Strong, 26, signed a contract with Reading ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, but played the season with the Birmingham Bulls in the SPHL after the Royals opted out of the season. This year, the native of Billings, Mont. has appeared in 19 games, recording nine points (four goals, five assists).

Last season, Strong scored seven goals and added six assists in 29 games for Binghamton. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 180-pound forward played his collegiate hockey career at Dartmouth University where he was named an alternate captain his senior season. In four years for the Big Green, he suited up for 119 games, tallying 22 goals and assisting on 10 more. Strong also served as a captain for the Topeka Roadrunners of the NAHL during the 2015-16 season.

The Stingrays complete their five-game road trip tonight at 7:00pm in Georgia against the Atlanta Gladiators at the Gas South Arena.

