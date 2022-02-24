Steelheads Home Point Streak Ends in 4-2 Loss to Worcester

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (28-20-3) saw their nine-game home point streak come to an end in a 4-2 loss during the first meeting with the Worcester Railers (21-20-3) on Wednesday night from Idaho Central Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Railers came out fast and strong to open the game, notching the game's first goal within the first two minutes to take the initial 1-0 lead. The Steelheads found their legs as the frame went on and into the next period, but the Railers earned two more to triple the advantage, 3-0. The comeback bid began with a breakaway goal from forward Colby McAuley (16:33 2nd) coming out of the penalty box to get on the board, 3-1. Steelheads forward Mason Mitchell (10:24 3rd) added another on the way back on a deflection for a one-goal game, however an added tally by the Railers created enough of a cushion for the 4-2 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. WOR - Cole Coskey (goal, assist)

2. WOR - Colten Ellis (Win, 32-34 saved)

3. IDH - Colby McAuley (goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colby McAuley (F) - breakaway goal in the 2nd period

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Colby McAuley: McAuley remains a catalyst in his second game back with the team, scoring the first of two goals. He has a four-game point streak (2-2-4) since December 17 and points in 11 of 13 games (7-6-13) since November 17.

- Mason Mitchell: Since joining the Steelheads, Mitchell has scored six goals out of his eight points since January 21 with all six tallies coming in the third quarter of the season.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads saw their nine-game home point streak come to an end in Wednesday's loss. During their point streak, the Steelheads went 8-0-1 since January 7 with their lone loss coming in overtime on February 11 against Tulsa. The Steelheads held opponents to three goals or less in eight of those nine games and even recorded a season-best nine goals on January 26. The Steelheads are 8-2-1 at home since the start of 2022 and still own the second-most wins at home (19) in the ECHL, only trailing Jacksonville (20) in that category.

ATTENDANCE: 4,867

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Railers meet again on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by calling 331-TIXS or going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.tv.

