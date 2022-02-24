Americans Open Series in Cincinnati Tonight

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), open a three-game series in Ohio tonight against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Americans are coming off back-to-back losses to the Wichita Thunder last weekend. The Americans are in fifth place in the Mountain Division just ahead of the Wichita Thunder. The game gets underway tonight at 6:30 pm. Pregame show at 6:00 pm. The Americans return home on March 4th against Idaho. Tickets are available at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:00 pm CST

Puck Drop: 6:30 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Friday, March 4th vs. Idaho

Kneen Returns from AHL: Defenseman Nolan Kneen has been returned to the Allen Americans by the Charlotte Checkers (AHL). In 14 games this season with the Checkers he had six points.

Looking to end Two-Game Skid: The Allen Americans dropped back-to-back games to the Wichita Thunder last Friday and Saturday night, both games by scores of 4-3. On Saturday night, the Americans scored two quick goals, both by Spencer Asuchak in the second period to even the game at 3-3, however Wichita scored the final goal of the game halfway through the final period and held on for a one-goal victory. Francis Marotte (5-5-2) made the start for Allen and suffered the loss between the pipes.

Butcher Placed on Injured Reserve: Allen Americans forward Chad Butcher, who missed the last three games has been placed on injured reserve with a lower body injury. In 18 games with Allen this season he has 19 points.

Leading in a Bad Way: The Allen Americans lead the league in shorthanded goals allowed this season with 17. The Florida Everblades are right behind Allen with 14. Allen has scored seven shorthanded goals this season in 47 games. Spencer Asuchak leads the team with two shorthanded goals.

Comparing Allen and Cincinnati:

Allen Americans:

Home: 11-11-2-0

Away: 10-9-3-1

Overall: 21-20-5-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (21) Chad Costello

Assists: (36) Chad Costello (Tied for the ECHL lead)

Points: (57) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)

+/-: (+20) Kris Myllari

PIM: (80) Dawson Butt and Spencer Asuchak

Cincinnati Cyclones:

Home: 16-9-1-0

Road: 9-11-2-0

Overall: 25-20-3-0

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

Cincinnati Cyclones Team Leaders:

Goals: (17) Justin Vaive and Lincoln Griffin

Assists: (30) Louie Caporusso

Points: (45) Louie Caporusso

+/-: (+20) Dajon Mingo

PIM: (86) Justin Vaive

