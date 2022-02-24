Iowa Scores 5 in 3rd to Blow out Wichita, 7-3

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders tallied five times in the third, matching a franchise record for most goals in a period, and won their fourth straight game, 7-3, over the Wichita Thunder Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Iowa never trailed. The four-game winning streak is the longest in team history. Twelve of Iowa's sixteen skaters registered at least a point. Iowa snapped Wichita's season-long 11-game points streak, the longest points streak in the league this season.

Kris Bennett (1st star) finished with two goals and four points to lead the score sheet. Ryan Kuffner had two helpers and is on a team-record fourteen game points streak. Jake Smith (1g, 3 pts., 2nd Star) netted the eventual game-winning goal on the power play early in the third.

Dereck Baribeau blocked 20 in victory and was named the game's third start.

Olivier Rodrigue took the loss with 32 saves.

Before Iowa's third-frame goal explosion, Wichita tied the game at two at 1:22 of the frame. From there, Iowa scored back-to-back power-play goals (Kaid Oliver and Smith) two minutes apart to take a 4-2 advantage at the 7:35 mark. Following a Wichita strike that made it 4-3, Iowa racked up three more goals from Cole Stallard, Bennett (ENG) and Luke Nogard.

