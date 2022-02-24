Fuel Stymie the Wings in Thursday Day Game

INDIANAPOLIS - Playing the first of three games on the weekend, the Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings for their annual school day game. With Joe Widmar and Darien Craighead scoring a goal in each of the first two periods, the Fuel eventually went on to win 2-1 on Wednesday morning.

After controlling the majority of the first five minutes, the Indy Fuel would get on the board first when Joe Widmar picked up a loose puck in front of Trevor Gorsuch and tucked it around his pad. Indy would give up a handful of chances to Kalamazoo throughout the remaining 15 minutes of the opening period but they would eventually take a 1-0 lead into the locker room.

Outshooting the Fuel 4-0 through the first half of the middle stanza, the Wings battled a focused Justin Kapelmaster but would be held off. Doubling Indy's lead, Darien Craighead picked up a loose puck outside of the Fuel offensive zone and streaked into the zone and beat Gorsuch with a backhand shot.

Defending an onslaught of Kalamazoo chances to start the third period, Fuel goaltender Justin Kapelmaster held the Wings at bay. It would take until five minutes remaining for Kalamazoo to score when Kyle Blaney fed Denis Smirnov and he tapped home a one-timer past Kapelmaster. The Fuel would shut down the Wings for the remainder of the game, eventually taking a 2-1 win on Wednesday morning.

