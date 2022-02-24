K-Wings Push Fuel to Brink, Couldn't Score Equalizer at the End

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings' (24-23-0-0) sticks didn't wake up until the final five minutes of regulation in the early game, and the Indy Fuel (21-23-2-3) won by a score of 2-1 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Thursday.

The drama started with 4:59 remaining in the third, as the K-Wings went to the power play following an Indy tripping minor. That's when Denis Smirnov (2) gave Kalamazoo the spark it needed to make it a game.

Just 24 seconds into the man advantage, Smirnov parked himself on the left post and flipped home a top of the circle feed from Kyle Blaney (14) to finally solve Fuel goaltender Justin Kapelmaster (5-2-1-1).

It took just 46 seconds for the Fuel to find the penalty box again following the Kalamazoo goal, but the K-Wings couldn't score and pulled Trevor Gorsuch (12-15-0-0) for the extra attacker with 1:26 remaining.

Kalamazoo created multiple scoring opportunities with the extra skater, the last coming in the final seconds, but Kapelmaster stood tall.

The K-Wings were 1-3 on the power play in the game and were outshot 29-26 in the contest.

Kalamazoo is now on its longest winless streak of the season (5G).

The road trip continues for Kalamazoo against the Wheeling Nailers (27-19-1-0) on Friday. Puck drop at WesBanco Arena is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EST.

