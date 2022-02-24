ECHL Transactions - February 24
February 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 24, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Bailey Brkin, G
Canon Pieper, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G returned from loan to Lehigh Valley
Delete Mareks Mitens, G recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Antoine Bibeau, G assigned from Charlotte by Seattle
Add Branden Troock, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve
Add Chad Costello, F activated from reserve
Delete Kolten Olynek, F placed on reserve
Delete Dawson Butt, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Carroll, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)
Atlanta:
Add Michael Bullion, G added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Cincinnati:
Add Logan Coomes, F added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)
Add Joe Manchurek, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Add Bair Gendunov, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Manchurek, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Chris Cameron, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Roshen Jaswal, D added to active roster (claimed from Maine)
Delete James Sanchez, F recalled by Hartford
Norfolk:
Delete Eric Williams, D loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Ty Taylor, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nolan Valleau, D returned from loan to Stockton
Add Ryan Novalis, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on reserve
Delete Dmitri Semykin, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Ryan Novalis, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
South Carolina:
Add Cam Strong, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Delete Cam Strong, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Carl Neill, D assigned by Laval
Add Cedric Desruisseaux, F assigned by Laval
Add Hayden Shaw, D assigned by Manitoba
Delete Kevin Auger, F placed on reserve
Delete Alexis Girard, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jackson Leef, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Add Jimmy Soper, F activated from reserve
Delete Jarod Hilderman, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Charles-Edouard D'Astous, D activated from reserve
Delete Luke Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 24, 2022
- Stingrays Add Forward Strong from Reading in Trade - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - February 24 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Weekly: 6 Game Road Trip Begins Friday - Utah Grizzlies
- Bibeau Joins Team in Cincinnati - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Push Fuel to Brink, Couldn't Score Equalizer at the End - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Stymie the Wings in Thursday Day Game - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Come to Town to Challenge Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Open Series in Cincinnati Tonight - Allen Americans
- Hausinger Four-Point Game Lifts the Royals over the Nailers on the Road - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Home Point Streak Ends in 4-2 Loss to Worcester - Idaho Steelheads
- Railers Pick up 4-2 Win in First Ever Meeting with Steelheads - Worcester Railers HC
- Harper's Hatty Helps Thunder Hold off Growlers, 7-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Iowa Scores 5 in 3rd to Blow out Wichita, 7-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Point-Streak Ends on Wednesday vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.