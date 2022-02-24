ECHL Transactions - February 24

February 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 24, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Bailey Brkin, G

Canon Pieper, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G returned from loan to Lehigh Valley

Delete Mareks Mitens, G recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Antoine Bibeau, G assigned from Charlotte by Seattle

Add Branden Troock, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve

Add Chad Costello, F activated from reserve

Delete Kolten Olynek, F placed on reserve

Delete Dawson Butt, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Carroll, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)

Atlanta:

Add Michael Bullion, G added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Cincinnati:

Add Logan Coomes, F added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)

Add Joe Manchurek, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Add Bair Gendunov, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Manchurek, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Chris Cameron, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Roshen Jaswal, D added to active roster (claimed from Maine)

Delete James Sanchez, F recalled by Hartford

Norfolk:

Delete Eric Williams, D loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Ty Taylor, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nolan Valleau, D returned from loan to Stockton

Add Ryan Novalis, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on reserve

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Ryan Novalis, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

South Carolina:

Add Cam Strong, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Delete Cam Strong, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Carl Neill, D assigned by Laval

Add Cedric Desruisseaux, F assigned by Laval

Add Hayden Shaw, D assigned by Manitoba

Delete Kevin Auger, F placed on reserve

Delete Alexis Girard, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jackson Leef, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Jimmy Soper, F activated from reserve

Delete Jarod Hilderman, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Charles-Edouard D'Astous, D activated from reserve

Delete Luke Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.