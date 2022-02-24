Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has signed goaltender Ty Taylor to an ECHL Standard Player Contract. Additionally, Orlando has released forward Canon Pieper and goaltender Bailey Brkin. Forward Jackson Keane has been moved to Orlando's reserve list, while defenseman Nolan Valleau has been added to the active roster.

Taylor, 22, has appeared in 13 games this season for Grant MacEwan University of the Canadian U Sports system, where he had a 1-11-0 record with a 4.16 goals-against average, an .890 save percentage and one shutout.

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound netminder spent three years at the University of New Hampshire, where he posted an 8-7-1 record with a 3.76 GAA and an .852 save percentage in 21 games for the Wildcats program.

The native of Richmond, British Columbia played two seasons of junior hockey for the Vernon Vipers of the BCHL, where he went 36-17-0 with a 2.38 GAA, a .919 save percentage and eight shutouts. Taylor was named the BCHL's top goaltender and a First-Team All-Star in 2017-18.

Taylor was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round, 214th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Brkin, 22, made his lone appearance in a relief effort for the Solar Bears on Feb. 23 at Florida, making 14 saves on 16 shots against in 33:36 of game time.

Pieper, 28, generated eight points (4g-4a) in 24 games for the Solar Bears.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday. VyStar Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to the game - learn more by visiting vystarcu.org/solarbears.

