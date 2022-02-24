ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Greenville's Liam Pecararo has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #654, South Carolina at Greenville, on Feb. 23.

Pecararo is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 14:59 of the third period.

Pecararo will miss Greenville's game at Orlando on Feb. 27.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

