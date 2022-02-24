Point-Streak Ends on Wednesday vs. Iowa

Wichita Thunder battle the Iowa Hearlanders

CORALVILLE, IA - Wichita continued its five-game road trip on Wednesday night, falling to Iowa, 7-3, at Xtream Arena.

Jay Dickman led the way for the Thunder with two points while Carter Johnson and Brendan van Riemsdyk found the back of the net.

Iowa hopped out to a 2-0 lead despite Wichita having the better of the play in the first. Kris Bennett tallied his 20th of the season at 18:16 to make it 1-0.

In the second, Ben Sokay made it 2-0 as he found a rebound at 9:54 for his eighth of the season.

Dickman cut the lead to 2-1 at 11:53 as he tipped a shot from Cam Clarke near the slot for his 17th of the year.

Early in the third, Carter Johnson tied it at two. He caught a pass from Dickman in his feet near the right circle, came across the front of the net and beat Dereck Baribeau for his 14th of the year.

Iowa outscored the Thunder, 5-1, down the stretch to pull out the win. The Heartlanders netted back-to-back power play tallies to take a 4-2 advantage. Kaid Oliver made it 3-2 at 5:44. Jake Smith fired a one-timer at 7:35 during a five-on-three to make it 4-2.

At 10:47, van Riemsdyk intercepted a pass in the slot and beat Baribeau to make it 4-3.

Just four minutes later, Cole Stallard scored to re-gain a two-goal margin as he beat Olivier Rodrigue from the right circle. Bennett recorded his second of the game into an empty net at 18:21 to make it 6-3. Luke Nogard added one more to close the scoring with just three seconds left in the game.

Wichita suffers its first loss in the last 12 games. The Thunder have power play goals in three-straight.

Dickman has two points in back-to-back games after collecting a goal and an assist. He also has seven points (3g, 4a) in his last five contests. Crinella added an assist, giving him points in six-straight.

Wichita heads to Toledo on Friday night to face the Walleye at 6:15 p.m. CST.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

The team wore a special El Trueno uniform this past Friday night. These are now being auctioned off online on the DASH Auction platform. Bidding is live now and closes on Friday, February 25 at 8 p.m.

