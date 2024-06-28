Railcats Shut Out By Winnipeg

(Gary, IN) Coming off their eighth win in their last ten games, the RailCats were back at home to host the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Earlier in the month, the RailCats had swept the Goldeyes in Winnipeg, and it was a matchup of Carlos Sanabria facing the tall lefty, Travis Seabrooke.

Winnipeg scored in the opening inning to take the lead. Miles Simington grounded out to plate Ramon Bramasco, and with two outs, Rob Emery added a second run. The Goldeyes tacked on another run in the fourth inning to build their lead to 3-0.

The sixth inning is where the Goldeyes broke it open on the RailCats. After loadings up the bases with the first three batters, they would go on to score four runs with it being capped off by Simington's double that rounded him out to three RBI's in the game.

The fish would score a pair in the top of the ninth and finish their tally at 9-0 for their fifth shutout win this season. The RailCats record goes to 18-26 this season, and Carlos Sanabria was handed the loss after lasting five innings, giving up three runs, and striking out six. Seabrooke put together seven scoreless innings and he goes to 2-1.

The middle matchup is scheduled for 4:00 with a free jersey giveaway for tomorrow's game. The Pitcher of the Week in the American Association, Peyton Long will get the ball going up against fellow right-hander, Landen Bourassa. The matchup will be broadcasted on AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.

