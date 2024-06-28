'Dogs Lose Rain-Shortened Series Opener

OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Saltdogs fell victim to a slow start again as they dropped game one to Lake Country 9-5.

OF Aaron Takacs recorded multiple base hits in a two-hit performance that included two doubles, an RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored.

INF Luke Roskam reached three times on a fielder's choice, an RBI double, and a walk. He has hits in five of his last six games.

INF Alex Baeza made his first start since June 22nd, reaching twice with a walk and his second homer of the year, a solo shot in the sixth inning.

Lake Country got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with three runs on four hits, an RBI single, and a two-run double causing the damage on starter RHP Dylan Beck.

Lincoln struck right back in the top of the second with three of their own after loading the bases with two outs in the inning. INF Dakota Conners hit a two-RBI single and Takacs' second double in as many innings drove in the third run of the frame.

To the fourth the Dockhounds had the bases loaded with two outs. A grand slam from INF Demetrius Sims put Lake Country back in front by four, their largest lead of the game to that point.

The Saltdogs scored once in the fifth and sixth with Roskam's double and Baeza's solo homer.

In the sixth the 'Hounds would bring across two more after loading the bases, they drew four walks in the inning and had zero hits in the inning.

A rain delay would be placed on the game with two outs in the top of the seventh and would eventually end the game early.

