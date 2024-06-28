VensureHR Named "Preferred Payroll Supplier" of the American Association

June 28, 2024 - American Association (AA) News Release







The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) and VensureHR are pleased to announce a league wide partnership starting in 2024, naming the company as the exclusive and preferred payroll supplier to the league and its member clubs.

VensureHR is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) dedicated to providing comprehensive human resources solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to simplifying the complexities of HR management, VensureHR offers a wide range of services, including payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and compliance assistance. VensureHR leverages cutting-edge technology and a team of seasoned HR professionals to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

"We are excited to announce our strategic, multi-year partnership with VensureHR, a leading and innovative payroll and human resources company," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "The American Association and our member clubs eagerly anticipate collaborating with Vensure in those services for years to come,".

"Over the last six years, we have moved quickly to grow our business with tenacity through changing times, just as the American Association of Professional Baseball has adapted throughout its history while playing for the love of the game," said VensureHR's Area Vice President Joel Pearson. "In a similar fashion, VensureHR's flexible business solutions support the company's desire to serve the small business community, providing human capital management solutions to help them increase their competitive edge and focus on growth. We embrace this partnership with the AAPB and the communities we will reach together throughout the season."

