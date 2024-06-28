Cleburne Homers Top Monarchs in Series Opener

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Lightning flashed, thunder crashed at Legends Field on Friday night. The Kansas City Monarchs and Cleburne Railroaders played a brilliant series opener through the elements. The Railroaders prevailed with a 9-6 win.

Kansas City (20-21) started swiftly, drilling a pair of first inning runs. Frankie Tostado recorded his 29th RBI of the season to single Danny Amaral in.

The Monarchs' former Railroader came through clutch against his former employers. Trent Giambrone sparked a two-out rally in the third, making it 4-0 Monarchs. The former major leaguer finished 2-for-4 on Friday night.

Cleburne (25-20) came to life in the middle innings, scoring seven unanswered runs. The Railroaders knocked two back in on a double by Korey Holland in the fifth inning.

Former Monarch Brian O'Grady completed the comeback for Cleburne in the sixth inning, lifting a two-run home run to right field to make it 5-4.

O'Grady won the Miles Wolff Cup Championship with Kansas City in 2023. The blast was the second of three home runs hit by Cleburne in the inning.

The Railroaders would lead 7-4, but KC rallied in the eighth to bring the contest within one.

Herbert Iser started the party with a double to left-center field to score Giambrone. Josh Bissonette plated Iser with a sacrifice fly to center to cut the Cleburne lead to 7-6.

Iser finished with two hits and two RBI on Friday night.

After a near-30 minute delay, the Railroaders put the game to bed. Cleburne plated two more runs in the top of the ninth, including a fourth home run of the game by Carter Aldrete.

The Monarchs and Railroaders continue their series Saturday on K-State Night at Legends Field. Jackson Goddard will start the game for Kansas City against Cleburne's Antonio Velez. Fans can watch the game on 38 The Spot. Tickets are available at monarchsbaseball.com.

