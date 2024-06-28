Monarchs Outfielder Bradley Retires

June 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City Monarchs outfielder Tucker Bradley is moving on to life outside the diamond.

The 26-year-old announced his retirement from professional baseball on Saturday afternoon. Bradley appeared in 29 games for Kansas City this season, recording a pair of home runs.

Primarily appearing in left field, Bradley's defense was one of many bright spots for the Monarchs' fielding this season. Bradley formally left the organization June 23.

Bradley had a successful career across affiliated baseball. The Georgian logged an .808 OPS for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in Double-A ball prior to joining the Monarchs.

He reached as high as Triple-A Omaha in the Kansas City Royals organization. Bradley had a career .819 OPS in the MiLB, making 300 appearances from 2021 to 2023.

Bradley represented his home state in college baseball at the University of Georgia. He helped the Bulldogs host two regionals in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, then led UGA to a 14-4 start in the abbreviated 2020 season.

The Kansas City Monarchs wish Tucker and his family nothing but the best in the next stages of his career.

