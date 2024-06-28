O'Grady Returns to Kansas City with A Bang

June 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Kansas City, Kan. - RF Brian O'Grady and C Jaxx Groshans hit back-to-back home runs in Cleburne's 9-6 win over defending champs Kansas City on Friday night at Legends Field.

O'Grady returned to Kansas City for the first time since his walk-off base hit in the Wolff Cup Finals last season with the Monarchs. The home run was his 15th of the year, placing him as the sole home run leader in the American Association.

SS Shed Long also homered in the sixth inning along with O'Grady and Groshans, capping off a four run inning for the Railroaders which gave them the lead for the first time in the game.

Seven unanswered runs gave Cleburne the lead in the eighth inning before the Monarchs responded with two runs of their own.

Midway through the bottom of the eighth, heavy rainfall and lightning caused a rain delay and killed all momentum for Kansas City as RHP Chris Muller came back out and retired five straight batters to earn the save.

The Kane County Cougars fell to the Sioux Falls Canaries which now places the Railroaders just a half game back of first place in the East Division. Game two against the Monarchs will take place Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.