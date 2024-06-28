Monarchs Star Gavin Heading to Reds Organization

June 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - One of the Kansas City Monarchs' top arms is heading to the next level.

The Monarchs announced right-handed pitcher Grant Gavin is signing with the Cincinnati Reds organization on Friday afternoon. The 28-year-old led the American Association in K/9, recording 57 strikeouts across 37.2 innings.

Gavin will begin his Reds career in Triple-A Louisville.

"It's really exciting," Gavin said, "It's good to know that [manager] Joe [Calfapietra] is out there promoting his guys, and he obviously has the connections to pull through with things like this. I'm very thankful for everything Joe has done for me."

Gavin is the second Monarch to sign with an MLB organization this season. Left-hander Dalton Moats signed with the Chicago Cubs organization in late May.

The Parkville, Missouri product has been one of the AAPB's elite arms in 2024. Gavin won AAPB Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week after a 13-strikeout performance against the Milwaukee Milkmen earlier this month.

"It's a big blessing for sure," Gavin said. "I really enjoyed my time with the Monarchs. I had so much fun, met so many great guys, had great interactions with the fans. The Monarchs will always hold a special place in my heart."

Gavin struck out 13 batters twice this season. The right-hander fanned 13 in a win over Kane County on May 20.

The former Triple-A product signed with the Monarchs in 2023. Gavin was named a mid-season American Association All-Star, struck out 83 batters in roughly 57 innings, and was one of the key pieces in KC's 2023 Miles Wolff Cup Championship.

The Monarchs wish Gavin the best of luck in the Reds system.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.