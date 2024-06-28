Birds Outslug Kane County in Battle of Division Leaders

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries crushed three separate three-run homeruns over the first three innings on Friday and defeated Kane County 12-7 in a battle of division-leading teams.

The Cougars scored two runs with a double in the top of the first inning before Trevor Achenbach crushed a three-run roundtripper in the bottom half. Jabari Henry and Spencer Sarringar each added three-run homeruns over the next two innings to build a seven-run lead.

A solo shot in the top of the fourth and a grand slam in the sixth brought Kane County within 9-7 before Josh Rehwaldt delivered an RBI single in the home half of the sixth. Hunter Clanin added a two-run triple in the seventh inning before the Cougars smacked a solo homerun in the ninth.

Achenbach, Sarringar and Jordan Barth each finished with two hits as Tanner Brown tossed five innings to earn his fourth win. The Canaries are now 26-15 and winners of four consecutive games. The Birds will look to clinch the three-game series when the two teams meet Saturday at 5:35pm.

