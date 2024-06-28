Offense Goes Cold After Winning Suspended Game

June 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Franklin, Wisc. - After winning the continuation of game two from Wednesday night on Thursday in 11 innings 11-8, the Lake Country DockHounds lost the rubber match to the Milwaukee Milkmen 4-1.

Wednesday's game could not be completed due to a scoreboard error at Franklin Field, so it was picked up early in the evening where it left off in the top of the tenth inning.

Blake Tiberi's RBI-single in the tenth did not hold up as the Milkmen scored its ghost runner to start the home half.

In the eleventh, the DockHounds scored five times after Ryan Hernandez, Josh Altmann, and Marek Chlup all singled to begin the inning. Ray Zuberer III pulled up the caboose, walking and scoring the final of the five runs to get Alexis Rivero the win.

Luke Hansel made the start in game two and pitched far better than his first outing. Four runs in seven innings is a bit misleading, as three infield singles led to the early runs for the Milkmen.

Greg Minier, Milwaukee's left-handed starter, pitched all nine innings for the Milkmen, with his lone run coming on a Demetrius Sims opposite field home run, Sims' fourth of the season and third hit of the night.

Thursday concluded a season-long nine-game road trip for the DockHounds against three worthy opponents at 4-5.

Lake Country returns to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park for a three-game set against the Lincoln Saltdogs beginning Friday night at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.